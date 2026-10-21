10X Health Launches Metabolism Genetic Test

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A saliva-based test provides genetic insights to help inform personalized nutrition and weight-management plans

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10X Health, a leader in personalized health optimization and performance-driven wellness solutions, today announced the launch of its Metabolism Genetic Test. For individuals looking to optimize their wellness routines, 10X Health's Metabolism Genetic Test gets at the root of why and how your body responds to food, exercise and appetite the way it does by looking at the individual's unique genetic makeup.

With a single saliva sample, the test analyzes variants in nine genes that influence how an individual's body stores fat, burns energy, handles carbs, responds to exercise, controls appetite and uses its natural GLP-1. This includes a suggested macronutrient range (fat, carbohydrate and protein) based on the individual's genetic profile and highlights whether diet or training is the primary lever and a full chapter on the individual's natural GLP-1 satiety signaling, including whether they carry a variant of the PAM gene (peptidyl-glycine alpha-amidating monooxygenase) that is associated with a weaker response to the body's natural GLP-1 signal, which roughly 1 in 10 people have.

"What I see in clinical practice every day is patients who have been following plans that weren't built for their biology. They've been told to eat less and move more and, when it doesn't work, they blame themselves. The Metabolism Genetic Test gives us the objective data to explain why. It reads the genes behind fat storage, appetite signaling, exercise response and GLP-1 function,” said Carrie Carda, MD, MMS, MHS, National Medical Director at 10X Health.“For the first time, we can show a patient exactly why the same approach works for one person and not another and build the plan from there."

The clinically supported, DNA-based metabolic profile arrives in a report of up to 130 pages that covers a variety of insights, including:



Fat & carb response: How the body stores fat and handles carbohydrates

Appetite & fullness: Hunger and satiety signaling (GIPR, FTO)

Natural GLP-1 response: How strongly the body responds to its natural GLP-1 (PAM gene). Roughly 1 in 10 carry the variant that reduces effectiveness

Exercise response: Whether diet or training is the primary lever for body composition

Nutritional type: Personalized macro split (fat/carbs/protein ratio) Fat distribution: Where the body tends to store fat



“I've spent more than three decades in health and fitness, and I've seen plenty of fads come and go, from workout routines and gadgets to diets and supplements. I've also seen how frustrating it can be when people put in the effort and don't see the progress they expected,” said Jeff Zwiefel, President and Chief Operating Officer at 10X Health.“Our Metabolism Genetic Test adds a critical layer of insight into genetic factors that may influence how someone responds to food and exercise. For the consumer, the value is putting that information to work, from understanding their appetite to making more informed choices about nutrition and training. People deserve to understand the reasoning behind their recommendations and have clear guidance on what to do next.”

Each test includes a free Wellness Consultation, where a 10X Health Wellness Advisor walks the individual through their results and helps them build a plan personalized to them. The Advisor may recommend a 10X Health blood panel of 70+ biomarkers, including insulin, glucose and lipids, to confirm the genetic picture in real time. From there, a personalized supplement protocol is built to match the needs of the individual based on the test results and a call with their provider. If indicated, additional clinical options by a provider are offered for an added cost that may include peptides, GLP-1s, or hormone optimization protocols after evaluation by a licensed clinician and appropriate testing.

10X Health Metabolism Genetic Test is now available on for $399. The test is the newest addition to 10X Health's lineup of genetic tests which includes the Methylation+ Genetic Test.

About 10X Health

10X Health is a personalized health and performance company focused on helping individuals unlock their full potential through data-driven insights, advanced diagnostics and targeted wellness protocols. By integrating science, technology and lifestyle interventions, 10X Health delivers customized solutions designed to improve energy, performance and long-term health.

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