Navitas Unveils Next-Generation Ultra-High-Voltage Sic Power Module To Advance Energy And Grid Infrastructure Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Latest 2300 V, 8 mΩ full-bridge SiCPAKTM G power module leverages proprietary GeneSiCTM Trench-Assisted PlanarTM technology to deliver the industry's leading RDSON, enabling higher and power density for solid-state transformers, grid-scale battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, and megawatt charging infrastructure TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor The new G4H08MT23GB4 2300 V full-bridge module family uses the industry-standard SiCPAKTM form factor and has a class-leading RDSON (8 mΩ). It has been developed to enhance efficiency and power density in solid-state transformers, grid-scale battery energy storage systems, solar inverters, and EV megawatt charging infrastructure. These gains are enabled through its deployment of Navitas' fourth-generation GeneSiCTM Trench-Assisted PlanarTM (TAP) architecture, with the launch extending Navitas' 2300 V and 3300 V ultra-high voltage SiC portfolio. As grid-tied power architectures increasingly underpin next-generation AI data centers, Navitas' UHV SiC modules provide the medium-voltage building block for solid-state transformers that convert grid power directly into the high-voltage DC rails used inside AI data center racks. This places the new module family at the center of Navitas' AI infrastructure portfolio. spanning AI data center and energy and grid infrastructure alongside battery energy storage, solar, EV megawatt charging, hydrogen fuel cell electrolysis and DC-DC conversion, and industrial motor-drive and high-voltage power supply applications. Advanced Construction for High-Reliability, High-Power Operation The modules also integrate several construction enhancements that better meet the needs of demanding, high-power applications. For example, its aluminum nitride (AlN) active-metal-braze (AMB) substrate enables superior heat spreading and supports an isolation capability of over 5 kV. Its epoxy-resin potting technology reduces internal stress distribution, limits moisture and contaminant ingress, and delivers 10x improvements in thermal conductivity versus silicone gel. Additionally, the module's high-current, press-fit pins have twice the current-carrying capability per pin versus standard press-fit connections. An optional pre-applied thermal interface material (TIM), which simplifies and standardizes heatsink assembly, is also available. Extended Reliability Testing Validates Long-Term System Lifetime The new module family will be qualified to Navitas' AEC-Plus* reliability benchmark, which tests beyond AEC-Q101 and JEDEC standard requirements. The benchmark reflects Navitas' focus on system-level lifetime requirements for the demanding mission profiles found in energy and grid infrastructure applications. The AEC-Plus qualification includes dynamic reverse bias (DRB) and dynamic gate switching (DGS) testing to represent stringent fast-switching application mission profiles; it also more than triples the duration of static high-temperature, high-voltage tests (HTRB, HTGB, HTGB-R). Additionally, it implements an extended power-cycling and temperature-cycling testing and delivers HV-H3TRB (HV-THB) qualification for power modules, discrete and known-good-die (KGD) devices. “Our fourth-generation GeneSiC Trench-Assisted Planar architecture continues to push the limits of what's possible in ultra-high voltage SiC,” said Paul Wheeler, VP & GM of Navitas' SiC Business Unit.“This new 2300 V module delivers a leading RDS(ON) of any device using the SiCPAK form factor, giving system designers a proven, reliability-tested building block for the solid-state transformers and energy storage systems that are reshaping grid and AI data center infrastructure.” Samples of the G4H08MT23GB4(HC) family are available immediately, with options for pre-applied TIM and high-current variants:

Part Number Configuration Pre-Applied TIM Pins G4H08MT23GB4 Full-Bridge No Standard G4H08MT23GB4-T Full-Bridge Yes Standard G4H08MT23GB4HC Full-Bridge No High-Current G4H08MT23GB4HC-T Full-Bridge Yes High-Current



A double-pulse test (DPT) system, EVB-UHVSIC-GB-E-DPT-1, is also available on request. This has been created to help engineers evaluate the device's switching performance. A white paper on Trench-Assisted Planar Technology is also available for download from the Navitas website.

To request samples, contact a Navitas representative or email ....

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*AEC-Plus is Navitas' internal reliability qualification benchmark that extends beyond standard AEC-Q101 and JEDEC test requirements.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is a leader in next-generation power semiconductors and power delivery solutions, pioneering GaN, high-voltage and ultra-high-voltage SiC, and IVR technologies for AI infrastructure, including data centers and energy and grid systems, as well as additional markets such as high-performance computing and industrial electrification. Collectively, these technologies address the complete grid-to-xPU power architecture, breaking the AI infrastructure power wall and enabling higher efficiency, greater power density, and increased performance across the entire power chain. Navitas' GaNFastTM FETs deliver industry-leading power density, efficiency, and high-speed performance, while GaNFastTM power ICs integrate GaN power, drive, control, sensing, and protection to enable faster, more efficient power conversion, leading to smaller and more reliable systems. The GeneSiCTM portfolio combines proprietary trench-assisted planar (TAP) SiC technology with leading-edge discrete packaging and SiCPAKTM power modules to deliver industry-leading efficiency, ruggedness and performance. ClarosTM IVR technologies extend power delivery directly to the xPU, enabling customers to implement vertical power delivery (VPD) and embedded power delivery (EPD) architectures with high-density power conversion beneath or within millimeters of the processor, minimizing power-delivery losses and impedance while enabling ultra-fast transient response, higher efficiency and maximum power density. Navitas has over 450 patents issued or pending and is a leader in 800 VDC and the advanced AI power infrastructure ecosystem.

Navitas®, GaNFast®, GeneSiCTM, ClarosTM, SiCPAK®, GaNSafe®, DrGaNTM, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited or affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are attempts to predict or indicate future events or trends or similar statements that are not a reflection of historical fact. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“we expect” or“are expected to be,”“estimate,”“plan,”“project,”“forecast,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“seek,” or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are made based on estimates and forecasts of financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and market share and current indications of customer interest, all of which are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release. All such statements are based on current expectations of the management of Navitas and are not predictions of actual future performance. Forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions and expectations. Many actual events and circumstances that affect performance are beyond the control of Navitas and, forward-looking statements are subject to a number of uncertainties. Our businesses are subject to certain risks that could materially and adversely affect our respective business, financial condition, results of operations, or the value of our securities. For Navitas, these and other risk factors are discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as updated in the Risk Factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q, and in other documents we file with the SEC. If any of these risks, as discussed in more detail in our SEC reports, materialize or if our assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Navitas Semiconductor

Vipin Bothra

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Navitas Investor Contacts

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

Shelton Group

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