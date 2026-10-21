Amplitech Group Receives $1.03 Million Follow-On Order For Low-Noise Amplifiers From Fortune 1000 Satellite Communications Customer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Backlog Reaches Record Level Above $52 Million; Entire Backlog Expected to Convert to Revenue During the Remainder of FY2026 and Throughout FY2027

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG, AMPGZ) (the“Company” or“AmpliTech”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced radio frequency (RF) microwave components, 5G communication systems, and quantum computing low-noise amplifiers (LNAs), today announced that its AmpliTech, Inc. division has received a $1.03 million follow-on purchase order for low-noise amplifiers from a Fortune 1000 satellite communications company.

The additional order increases the Company's total backlog to a record level above $52 million. Based on current production plans and customer delivery schedules, the Company expects to fulfill this backlog during the remainder of fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027.

“Following our recently announced record $21.7 million order, this repeat order highlights the continued contribution of our RF component business alongside our growing 5G operations,” said Fawad Maqbool, Founder and CEO of AmpliTech Group.“Our backlog now exceeds $52 million, and our priority is executing these orders efficiently and meeting our customers' delivery requirements. We continue to pursue additional opportunities across our businesses while maintaining a disciplined approach to production and working capital.” Furthermore Mr. Maqbool continued,“Based on our current operating plan and projected cash requirements, we believe our existing cash resources are sufficient to fund planned operations through the end of fiscal 2027. The Company also announced that it has received all remaining technical documentation and design deliverables required under its amended asset purchase agreement with Titan Crest”.

The Company is now focused on translating the intellectual property acquired and developed independently over the past two years into additional revenue in 2026 and 2027 through repeat and new orders from TELUS and other major mobile network operators (MNOs). Drawing on its advanced radio portfolio and customization capabilities, the Company has also submitted responses to several large requests for proposals (RFPs).

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGZ) is a designer, developer, and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave signal processing components and next-generation 5G infrastructure systems. The company's product portfolio spans low noise amplifiers, cryogenic amplifiers, Massive MIMO O-RAN radio systems, and 5G Network-in-a-Box solutions, serving customers across defense, satellite communications, quantum computing, and telecommunications. AmpliTech is the only American company to have designed and commercialized an O-RAN CAT B 64T64R Massive MIMO radio unit. All products are designed and engineered in the United States. For more information, visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that this follow on order will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. Any additional orders beyond those announced today remain subject to definitive purchase orders, customer deployment schedules and other customary conditions. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Grou , In.

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

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