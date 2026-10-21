Heartsciences Files Definitive Proxy Statement For Proposed Business Combination With Fortitude Mining

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shareholder Special Meeting Scheduled for November 19, 2026



Definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC, marking an important milestone toward completion of the proposed transaction

HeartSciences Board of Directors unanimously recommends shareholders vote FOR the transaction-related proposals Proposed combination expected to establish a publicly traded, vertically-integrated digital asset mining platform focused on Zcash, subject to shareholder approval and other closing conditions



SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartSciences Inc. (Nasdaq: HSCS; HSCSW) ("HeartSciences" or the "Company"), an AI-powered medical technology company, today announced that it has filed its definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Definitive Proxy Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with its previously announced proposed business combination with Fortitude Mining Holdings, Inc. ("Fortitude"), a vertically-integrated digital asset mining platform anchored in Zcash (the "Proposed Transaction").

The filing of the Definitive Proxy Statement represents an important milestone toward completing the Proposed Transaction, which was initially announced on June 23, 2026.

HeartSciences has scheduled a Special Meeting of Shareholders for November 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to consider and vote upon the Proposed Transaction and related proposals. Shareholders of record as of October 8, 2026, are entitled to vote at the meeting.

The HeartSciences Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction-related proposals and recommends that shareholders vote FOR each proposal, as more fully described in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

Proposed Business Combination

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, HeartSciences and Fortitude have agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction.

Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the combined company is expected to operate under the Fortitude brand, with its Class A common stock expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "TUDE," subject to applicable listing requirements and Nasdaq approval.

Fortitude operates an institutional-scale, vertically-integrated digital asset mining platform, combining mining operations, data center infrastructure, and power assets, with a strategic focus on Zcash.

Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to HeartSciences shareholder approval, applicable Nasdaq listing requirements and other customary closing conditions.

Special Meeting and Shareholder Voting

The Special Meeting will be conducted virtually on November 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Shareholders may access the meeting at: The Definitive Proxy Statement and accompanying proxy materials are being distributed to eligible shareholders and provide information regarding the Proposed Transaction, the proposals to be voted upon, voting procedures and other relevant matters.

Eligible shareholders are encouraged to carefully review the Definitive Proxy Statement and submit their votes promptly, whether or not they intend to participate in the Special Meeting.

Registered shareholders may vote in advance through the procedures described in their proxy materials, including online at . Shareholders holding shares through banks, brokers or other nominees should follow the instructions provided on their voting instruction form.

If you have any questions or need assistance voting your shares, please contact our proxy solicitor, Okapi Partners LLC, at:







1212 Avenue of the Americas, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Toll-Free: (855) 208-8902

or

E-mail:...

The Definitive Proxy Statement is available free of charge through the SEC's website at , linked for ease of access here.

Additional Information About the Proposed Transaction and Where to Find It

This press release constitutes a communication in connection with the Proposed Transaction and may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the Proposed Transaction.

On October 19, 2026, HeartSciences filed the Definitive Proxy Statement with the SEC and may file additional relevant materials with the SEC from time to time. HeartSciences is mailing the Definitive Proxy Statement and a proxy card to shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting relating to the Proposed Transaction.

INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF HEARTSCIENCES ARE URGED TO READ THE DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, AND ALL OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT HEARTSCIENCES, FORTITUDE AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

This press release does not contain all the information that should be considered concerning the Proposed Transaction and related matters and is not intended to provide the basis for any investment decision or other decision concerning such matters.

Investors and shareholders may obtain copies of the Definitive Proxy Statement and other relevant filings free of charge at or by submitting a request to HeartSciences Investor Relations at ....

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning HeartSciences, Fortitude, the Proposed Transaction and other matters.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "will," "would," "believe," "estimate," "goal," "intend," and similar expressions. Statements other than historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements.

These statements include, without limitation, expectations regarding the timing and completion of the Proposed Transaction, the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Transaction, the future operations and strategy of the combined company, and the expected Nasdaq listing and trading symbol.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks include, among others:



The possibility that the Proposed Transaction may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all;

Failure to satisfy closing conditions, including obtaining the necessary HeartSciences shareholder approvals and applicable Nasdaq listing approvals;

Market, macroeconomic and business conditions affecting HeartSciences, Fortitude or the combined company;

Risks associated with integrating operations and managing a newly public company;

Risks related to Fortitude's mining operations, including the substantial volatility of Zcash and other digital asset prices; and Legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainties associated with digital assets.



Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Definitive Proxy Statement, HeartSciences' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed July 23, 2026, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed September 14, 2026, and other SEC filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. HeartSciences and Fortitude undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release.

Participants in the Solicitation

HeartSciences and Fortitude, their respective directors and executive officers, and certain executive officers of Digital Currency Group (“DCG”), Fortitude's parent company, may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from HeartSciences shareholders in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

Information regarding these participants and their direct or indirect interests in the Proposed Transaction, whether through securities holdings or otherwise, is described in the Definitive Proxy Statement and other relevant SEC filings.

About Fortitude

Fortitude, currently wholly owned by DCG, is an institutional-scale, vertically-integrated venture mining platform operating across the Proof-of-Work ecosystem and anchored in Zcash. Fortitude pairs self-mining operations with an owned data center footprint, a diversified power portfolio backed by competitive long-term contracts, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and scale high-conviction opportunities in emerging Proof-of-Work ecosystems, beginning with its leadership position in the Zcash network. Fortitude is led by an experienced team of operators, capital markets professionals, and digital asset specialists with a track record of identifying and scaling high-conviction opportunities and building privacy-preserving digital asset infrastructure.

For more information, visit and follow Fortitude on X at @FortitudeCrypto

In the ordinary course of business, Fortitude currently sells or otherwise monetizes all the digital assets that it mines, including ZEC. In addition, Fortitude and its affiliates and subsidiaries, including DCG, from time to time sell, pledge or otherwise monetize their digital asset holdings, including ZEC. The funds received from such sales, pledges, or other monetization activities are used to fund operating expenses and capital investments, as well as for other purposes, including to hedge exposures and realize investment gains.

About HeartSciences Inc.

HeartSciences is a healthcare information technology company advancing the use of electrocardiography ("ECG" or "EKG") through the integration of artificial intelligence. HeartSciences' MyoVista InsightsTM platform is a device-agnostic ECG management system designed to improve clinical efficiency and decision-making. Its MyoVista wavECG device is designed to deliver conventional ECG functionality while supporting AI-enabled solutions.

For more information, visit

Investor Relations Contact

Integrous Communications

Mark Komonoski, Partner

Phone: 877 255 8483

Email: ...

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Fortitude Investor Relations and Media Contact:

ICR

Phone: 917-375-9457

Email: ...

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