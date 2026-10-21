JP3E Holdings Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Demora Foundation: 100% Ownership, Strengthening Global Blockchain And RWA Tokenization Infrastructure

TRENTON, N.J. and SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JP3E Holdings Inc. (OTC: JPTE) ("JP3E" or the "Company") today announced the completion of its acquisition of the remaining 39% ownership interest in Demora Foundation, increasing its total ownership from 61% to 100%.

As a result of the transaction, Demora Foundation is now a wholly owned subsidiary of JP3E Holdings Inc., consolidating the Company's ownership and strategic control over its blockchain infrastructure, institutional Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives, and digital asset settlement capabilities.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in JP3E's strategy to develop an integrated global financial infrastructure connecting real-world assets, blockchain technology, institutional capital, and international business development.

Completion of Strategic Acquisition

On March 20, 2026, JP3E Holdings announced the acquisition of a 61% controlling ownership interest in Demora Foundation as part of a strategic transaction involving Mammoth Labs Inc.

The initial acquisition established Demora Foundation as the blockchain infrastructure supporting JP3E's K2Global SMB 500 initiative, an international business development program designed to connect 500 Korean small and medium-sized enterprises with U.S. capital markets and global business opportunities.

With the acquisition of the remaining 39% ownership interest, JP3E Holdings Inc. has consolidated 100% ownership of Demora Foundation.

The completed acquisition strengthens JP3E's ability to direct the Foundation's technology development, corporate governance, institutional partnerships, and commercialization strategy.

Full ownership is expected to enhance operational coordination and provide the Company with greater flexibility to execute its long-term blockchain and institutional digital asset strategy.

Expanding Institutional RWA Tokenization Infrastructure

Demora Foundation serves as a core component of JP3E's strategy to develop institutional blockchain infrastructure supporting the tokenization, management, and settlement of real-world assets.

The Company's long-term vision is to connect traditional asset markets with blockchain-enabled financial infrastructure, creating opportunities for greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in institutional finance.

The Foundation's strategic development priorities include:

Real-World Asset Tokenization: Development of blockchain-based financial instruments associated with eligible physical assets, including infrastructure, real estate, commodities, energy, and industrial assets.

Institutional Blockchain Infrastructure: Technology designed to support asset registration, ownership records, transaction transparency, and digital asset management.

Digital Asset Settlement: Development of blockchain-enabled settlement mechanisms intended to improve transaction efficiency, traceability, and operational transparency.

Governance and Compliance: Establishment of appropriate technology governance, asset verification procedures, and compliance-oriented operating frameworks.

Global Capital Market Integration: Connecting eligible tokenized assets and investment opportunities with financial institutions, qualified investors, and international capital markets, subject to applicable regulatory requirements.

Through full ownership of Demora Foundation, JP3E intends to accelerate the development and commercialization of these capabilities within its broader corporate ecosystem.

Advancing the K2Global SMB 500 Initiative

Demora Foundation will continue serving as the blockchain infrastructure supporting JP3E's K2Global SMB 500 initiative.

The initiative is designed to connect 500 Korean small and medium-sized businesses with U.S. business opportunities, institutional financing, and international capital markets.

K2Global focuses on businesses operating in strategic and high-growth industries, including advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy, critical materials, food, beauty, and cultural industries.

JP3E intends to leverage Demora Foundation's blockchain technology to support innovative financing models, asset-backed digital financial instruments, and cross-border investment infrastructure.

The initiative also aligns with JP3E's broader Innovation K-Wave Cities development strategy, which seeks to establish international business and technology ecosystems in major U.S. markets, including New York, Atlanta, and Dallas.

By combining institutional blockchain infrastructure with international business development, JP3E aims to expand opportunities for participating businesses while strengthening economic cooperation between the United States and South Korea.

Management Commentary

John K. Park, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JP3E Holdings Inc., stated:

"Completing the acquisition of 100% of Demora Foundation marks an important milestone in JP3E Holdings' transformation into a global blockchain and digital financial infrastructure company.

Our initial acquisition established strategic control of Demora Foundation. With full ownership, we now have the opportunity to integrate its institutional RWA tokenization infrastructure more closely with our long-term business development and capital market initiatives.

We believe that blockchain technology and the tokenization of real-world assets will play an increasingly important role in connecting traditional industries with global institutional capital.

Through Demora Foundation and our K2Global SMB 50o initiative, we intend to create an innovative financial ecosystem that supports international business expansion, capital formation, and long-term economic development.

Full ownership of Demora Foundation strengthens our corporate governance, enhances strategic flexibility, and positions JP3E to pursue sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value."

Corporate Ownership and Strategic Structure

Following completion of the acquisition, JP3E's relevant corporate and strategic structure is as follows: