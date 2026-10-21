Snail Games Highlights Portfolio Momentum With Upcoming Game Launch, Positive Steam Reviews, And Event Showcases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today highlighted continued progress across its gaming portfolio, with an upcoming launch for Dead Party, positive early reception for The Fame Game II, three indie titles featured in Steam Next Fest, and expanded visibility for internally developed titles following IGN Fan Fest. Together, these milestones demonstrate continued activity across the Company's publishing and development pipeline as it works to introduce new experiences to players and advance titles toward launch.

Dead Party sets October 29, 2026 launch date

Developed by Radiation Blue in collaboration with Snail Games USA, Dead Party is scheduled to launch on Steam on October 29, 2026. The four-player cooperative zombie survival game challenges players to work together to defend their neighborhood against waves of the undead. Its expanded Steam Next Fest demo lets players experience the cooperative gameplay ahead of launch, connecting the game's current promotional activity with its upcoming commercial release.

The Fame Game II: LA Heartbreaker earns“Overwhelmingly Positive” Steam rating

Launched on Steam last week, The Fame Game II: LA Heartbreaker received a“Very Positive” rating at launch and an“Overwhelmingly Positive” rating to date, with more than 500 reviews. The early reception marks an encouraging milestone for the title and adds to the range of activities across the Interactive Films portfolio.

Expanding player engagement and visibility through Steam Next Fest and IGN Fan Fest

Snail Games is participating in this week's Steam Next Fest with new demos for Dead Party, Whispers of West Grove, and Veil of Madness. The showcase allows players to experience the titles firsthand while increasing their visibility on Steam. By bringing multiple titles to the festival, Snail Games continues to build awareness across its portfolio and create opportunities for players to discover upcoming releases.

Last week, Snail Games participated in IGN Fan Fest, providing additional insight into For the Stars, its open-world science-fiction survival title, and 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal, a fantasy open-world experience. The showcase offered another opportunity to introduce these projects to gaming audiences and highlight the breadth of the Company's development pipeline beyond its current publishing releases.

Learn more about the presence of 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal and For The Stars at IGN FanFest below:

Watch 9 Yin Sutra: Immortal IGN FanFest Trailer

Read For The Stars IGN FanFest Article + Exclusive New Images

As Snail Games continues to advance through the quarter, the Company remains focused on supporting upcoming releases, strengthening player awareness, and developing original experiences.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“should,”“plan,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“continue,”“estimate” and“potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the milestones demonstrating continued activity across the company's publishing and development pipeline as it works to introduce new experiences to players and advance titles toward the market; Snail continuing to build awareness across its portfolio and creating opportunities for players to discover upcoming releases; and Dead Party being scheduled to launch on Steam on October 29, 2026; Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business is included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) from time to time, including its ability to continue to build awareness across its portfolio and publish and develop a pipeline that is attractive to players and the other risk factors set forth in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

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