Tom's Watch Bar Names Shannon Mcniel Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Co-Founder and co-CEO Brooks Schaden resumes role as CEO at SIF Partners, joins Tom's Watch Bar Board of Directors

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tom's Watch Bar, the ultimate destination for sports viewing and entertainment, today announced the appointment of Shannon McNiel as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. McNiel, previously co-CEO and an experienced operator who has led the brand since November 2024 in close partnership with co-CEO Brooks Schaden, will now lead a critical stage of growth for Tom's Watch Bar as the brand continues to evolve and strengthen its position as a leading concept in the consumer entertainment and sports experience category.

Brooks Schaden will return to his role as CEO at SIF Partners, the investment firm that owns Tom's Watch Bar, and will continue to support the brand as a member of the Board of Directors and ownership group. Rick Schaden will remain as Executive Chairman.

“Over the last decade, Tom's Watch Bar has grown into a profitable entertainment and experience concept with venues in major cities across the U.S. and with fans around the world,” said Rick Schaden, Executive Chairman of Tom's Watch Bar's Board of Directors.“I've worked with Shannon for many years and have deep faith in his ability to develop great teams and deliver results, and I believe he is the right person to lead Tom's Watch Bar as it becomes the next growth leader in consumer entertainment and sports. I look forward to continuing to partner with Brooks as a member of our Board, where his experience will continue to be invaluable in shaping the direction of the Company.”

Since 2014, McNiel has played an instrumental role in building Tom's Watch Bar into a successful multi-unit brand. He previously served as the company's Chief Operating Officer and has decades of senior leadership experience from several well-known restaurants, including Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Darden.

“I'm proud to have been a part of this brand since it first began and look forward to taking this great brand into its next chapter,” said Shannon McNiel.“My vision is for us to transform Tom's Watch Bar into the most recognized sports viewing and fan engagement brand in America, and I look forward to working with our incredible team to make that dream a reality as we extend into new markets across the country.”

Tom's Watch Bar has grown to nearly 20 venues, with locations in major sports cities across the country. The company expanded its footprint by nearly 50% in 2025 and continues to define itself as a one-of-a-kind destination, pairing strong operations and hospitality with an elevated food and beverage menu in an atmosphere built around the biggest moments for fans.

“It's been a privilege working alongside Shannon, and I'm so proud of what we have built together,” said Brooks Schaden.“Tom's Watch Bar was incubated at SIF, and is now ready to stand on its own. I'm confident Shannon will continue to successfully guide the team and leverage the incredible momentum we have right now. I look forward to supporting the brand in new ways to help reach the enormous potential we see for Tom's.”

About Tom's Watch Bar

Tom's Watch Bar defines the ultimate sports-watching entertainment experience with its signature“All the Sports, All the Time” model. Featuring cutting-edge AV technology, wall-to-wall screens, and a menu that balances craveable classics with elevated offerings, Tom's Watch Bar delivers an unmatched atmosphere for fans of every sport. Founded in 2014 and now operating nearly 20 locations across 13 states and Washington D.C., Tom's Watch Bar is rapidly expanding across major U.S. cities and entertainment hubs. Learn more at tomswatchbar.com.

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