Mobiquity Technologies Highlights Significant Growth Opportunities Across AI-Powered Growthos Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company building on new revenue-generating relationships with potential to substantially expand its business

SHOREHAM, N.Y., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) ("Mobiquity" or the "Company"), an AI-powered advertising technology and customer acquisition company, today highlighted several emerging business opportunities that management believes could significantly expand the Company's revenue base and accelerate long-term growth.

The digital advertising industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation as artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses identify, engage and acquire customers. Mobiquity has already transitioned beyond traditional programmatic advertising through its GrowthOSTM platform, integrating AI-powered customer acquisition, audience intelligence and marketing automation to compete in this evolving marketplace.

"We believe Mobiquity is entering a potentially pivotal stage in its development," said Dean Julia, Chief Executive Officer. "We are generating revenue from several new commercial relationships and are actively pursuing opportunities to expand them substantially. What makes these opportunities particularly compelling is that several involve established businesses with existing customers, revenue streams and infrastructure, creating the potential to scale more rapidly."

The Company's expanding initiatives span digital advertising, music and entertainment, agency services, e-commerce and AI-driven customer acquisition. Management is exploring strategic combinations, deeper commercial relationships and additional revenue channels that could leverage GrowthOS across established customer bases.

Management believes these opportunities, individually and collectively, have the potential to materially transform Mobiquity's revenue profile and market position.

"Unlike opportunities that require building a business from the ground up, we are working with established commercial relationships that are already producing revenue," Julia continued. "By combining these relationships with GrowthOS, we see a path toward significantly greater scale, recurring revenue and operating efficiencies."

Certain opportunities remain subject to further agreements, execution milestones and, where applicable, additional financing, and their ultimate outcomes cannot be guaranteed.

"Our focus is on converting the momentum we are seeing today into sustainable, meaningful growth," Julia concluded. "We believe the foundation is in place, the opportunities are substantial, and the next phase of Mobiquity's development could be its most significant yet."

About Mobiquity Technologies, Inc.

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ) is a technology company focused on helping organizations identify, engage, convert, and retain customers through intelligent automation. Through its GrowthOS platform, the Company combines customer intelligence, AI-driven decisioning, predictive analytics, and omnichannel execution to help businesses improve customer acquisition outcomes and operational efficiency.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, to the extent applicable. Such statements include expectations regarding Mobiquity's GrowthOS platform, AI initiatives, strategic relationships, potential acquisitions, revenue opportunities, financing and future growth. These statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including the Company's limited financial resources, operating losses, liquidity constraints, ability to obtain additional financing, potential shareholder dilution, customer adoption, technology commercialization and ability to achieve sustainable profitability. Certain opportunities remain preliminary, are not subject to definitive agreements and may require substantial additional capital. Existing revenue-generating relationships do not guarantee future revenue growth, and there can be no assurance that anticipated transactions will close, financing will be available on acceptable terms, or projected business opportunities will materialize. Failure to secure sufficient capital could require the Company to significantly curtail operations, restructure or discontinue portions of its business, or cease operations entirely. Actual results may differ materially from management's expectations. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Mobiquity Technologies

Deep Katyal

...

516-246-9422