Apollo Partners With Generali To Launch Red Bridge Syndicate 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo, a Skyward Group company (Nasdaq: SKWD), an innovation-inspired insurance platform, today announced it has partnered with Generali to launch a new platform partner syndicate for which it will act as managing agent. Red Bridge Syndicate 2031 has received“in-principle” approval from Lloyd's and is expected to begin underwriting on 1 January 2027.

Red Bridge will provide an opportunity for Lloyd's members to share in Generali's highly diversified outward reinsurance programme that covers multiple lines of business across Europe. For Generali, the syndicate secures access to new sources of capital to support its growth aspirations.

Apollo adds Red Bridge to its growing portfolio of platform partner syndicates at Lloyd's, further demonstrating the value of Apollo's differentiated third party syndicate management offering. Through this model, partners benefit from Apollo's expertise and proven track record of building innovative and profitable underwriting businesses. In addition to traditional managing agency services, Apollo's Platform Partners benefit from Apollo's underwriting expertise, bespoke captive syndicate solutions, and access to potential reinsurance and capital opportunities, creating a more comprehensive and differentiated partnership.

Andrew Gray, Director of Partner Syndicates at Apollo, said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Generali in the launch of the Red Bridge syndicate, which brings together two incredible insurance institutions to create an innovative risk transfer solution. We are very proud to have been entrusted with this wonderful opportunity to use our unique expertise to help Generali build a successful and sustainable syndicate for the long term."

Matthew Newman, PPS development director, at Apollo, said: "Our strategy is to partner with strong businesses and help them build something that lasts at Lloyd's. Generali is exactly that kind of partner. Apollo has demonstrated existing capabilities to service and operate similar risk transfer opportunities to a diversified capital and investor base, so we know what it takes, and we're proud Generali has chosen us to build Red Bridge with them."

Red Bridge will begin underwriting in January 2027. This new partnership brings Apollo's total number of syndicates under management to 11, further expanding its Platform Partner business and generating additional fee-based revenue for Skyward Group.

About Apollo

Apollo, a Skyward Group company, is an innovation inspired insurance platform operating at Lloyd's of London, offering data-driven and creative solutions to a wide variety of risks.

The business provides high-quality products and services to clients, and capital partners, enabling a resilient and sustainable world.

Apollo offers products across Property, Casualty, Marine, Energy & Transportation, Specialty, Reinsurance, as well as Smart Follow and digital & embedded risk programs.

Apollo's experience and unique ecosystem give Platform Partners the best chance of success through the Lloyd's new entrant process to the delivery of their long-term strategy. For more information about Apollo, please visit apollounderwriting.com.

About Skyward Group

Skyward Group is the holding company brand for its U.S. and U.K. businesses, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.® and Apollo, respectively, delivering a comprehensive suite of specialized insurance solutions across global specialty property and casualty markets. Focused on the specialty industry's most niche, complex risks of today and the emerging challenges of tomorrow, Skyward Group leverages the forward-looking insight and disciplined execution of each organization to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for its shareholders, distribution partners and other stakeholders. For more information about Skyward Group, Skyward Specialty and Apollo, please visit skywardgroup.com.

About the Generali Group

Generali is one of the largest integrated insurance and asset management groups worldwide, with a total premium income of € 98.1 billion and € 900 billion AUM in 2025. Established in 1831, with over 88,000 employees and 163,000 advisors serving 75 million customers, the Group has a leading position in Europe and a growing presence in Asia and America. At the heart of Generali's strategy is its Lifetime Partner commitment to customers, achieved through innovative and personalised solutions, best-in-class customer experience and its digitalised global distribution capabilities. The Group has fully embedded sustainability into all strategic choices, with the aim to create value for all stakeholders while building a fairer and more resilient society.

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