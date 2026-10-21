Amparo Investor Rights Investigates Proposed $212.00 Per Share Take-Private Of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG)

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PAG shareholders will vote on a $212.00 per share cash buyout by PAG's largest shareholders, Penske Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amparo Law Firm PLLC, through its Amparo Investor Rights practice, is investigating whether the sale process for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) was fair to public shareholders and whether they will receive complete and accurate information before they vote.

On October 15, 2026, PAG announced a merger agreement to be taken private by Motown Acquisition Corp., an entity owned by Penske Corporation and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Shareholders outside the investor group will receive $212.00 per share in cash, which PAG says represents an enterprise value of approximately $16.3 billion and an 8.84% premium to its October 14, 2026 close. A special committee of independent directors recommended the transaction. Closing, expected in the first quarter of 2027, requires approval by a majority of the outstanding shares and of the votes cast by unaffiliated stockholders.

When a company's largest shareholders are also the buyers, public shareholders depend on the sale process and the proxy statement to judge the price. Our investigation focuses on how the special committee ran the process, potential conflicts arising from the buyers' existing ownership, the financial advisors' work, and whether shareholders will have complete information before they vote.

The practice is led by Bob Amirian, Esq., Founding Partner, a former law clerk to Chief Judge Sharon Prost of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He is admitted before the U.S. District Courts for the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York and the Northern, Central and Southern Districts of California.

If you own PAG shares, you can learn more at or (888) 577-7817. There is no cost to speak with us. We speak English, Spanish and Farsi.

Amparo Investor Rights handles shareholder matters on a contingency basis. You pay no fees or costs unless there is a recovery.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Contacting the firm does not create an attorney-client relationship. Responsible attorney: Bob Amirian, Esq., Amparo Law Firm PLLC, 40 Wall Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10005, (888) 577-7817.

CONTACT: Contact: Amparo Investor Rights, (888) 577-7817,...