Yooz Expands Line-Level Automation With New Agentic AI Allocation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embedded AI capability reduces repetitive allocation work on invoices without purchase orders while maintaining visibility and control

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooz, an AI-powered finance platform leader, today announced Agentic AI Allocation, the latest addition to its Line-Level Automation capabilities and part of the company's continued expansion of embedded AI across financial workflows. The capability automatically applies or recommends accounting, analytical and other eligible allocations for non-PO invoices, extending Yooz's line-level automation beyond invoices backed by purchase orders.

For AP teams, invoices without purchase orders can still require significant hands-on work. Finance professionals may need to assign accounting and analytical allocations line by line, often repeating similar decisions across recurring invoices. As volume grows, that work can slow processing and make consistent allocation harder.

Agentic AI Allocation combines automated allocation with confidence-based recommendations to reduce that manual work. When confidence is high, the capability automatically populates accounting and analytical allocations. When review is appropriate, it provides recommendations. When confidence is low, the decision remains with the user. Recommendations continue to improve based on completed, validated workflows.

Within the Yooz interface, Yoozie visibly identifies allocation recommendations and automatic allocations, helping users understand where AI is contributing during document processing and build trust in those decisions.

“AI creates the most value when it is built directly into the financial processes teams use every day,” said Laurent Charpentier, CEO of Yooz.“Agentic AI Allocation extends that approach to line-level coding decisions, helping automate more of the repetitive work while keeping users involved when additional judgment is needed.”

Yooz's AI capabilities are supported by sustained investment in research and product development. The company reinvests 25% of its income in R&D annually, and its AI and machine learning work has contributed to more than 100 scientific publications. That investment continues to shape how Yooz applies AI across finance workflows, with a focus on increasing automation while preserving visibility and control.

“Even highly automated AP processes still contain a surprising amount of repetitive work at the invoice-line level,” said Alastair Moore, senior product marketing manager at Yooz.“Our Line-Level Automation approach is designed to bring intelligence directly into those decisions so finance teams can automate more of the process while maintaining visibility and control.”

Agentic AI Allocation builds on Yooz's broader Line-Level Automation capabilities as the company works toward maximum automation across financial document processing. The capability is designed for AP managers, controllers and finance leaders managing recurring non-PO invoice coding and looking to improve consistency and scalability.

About Yooz

Yooz provides the smartest, safest, most powerful and easiest to use AI-powered financial process automation solution. It delivers unmatched savings, speed, and fraud protection to more than 7,000 customers and 600,000 users worldwide, enabling organizations to achieve Lean Financial OperationsTM and accelerate growth and profitability. Visit us at getyooz.com.

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