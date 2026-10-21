Trugolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) Establishes Foothold In Regulated Tokenization, Digital Securities Infrastructure Sectors Through Completed Acquisition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via AINewsWire - TruGolf Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUG) today announces its placement in an editorial published by AINewsWire ("AINW"), one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ), a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication,“How Regulated Tokenization Is Moving from Wall Street to Main Street Assets,” please visit:

Experimentation is giving way to commitment as Wall Street's biggest firms embrace blockchain. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink expects“every stock, every bond” to eventually settle on a shared, tokenized ledger and Forbes reports that institutions are moving toward a tokenized market that could reach $13 trillion. On-chain movement has already begun for Treasuries and securities. Real-economy assets, such as equipment, franchises, real estate and private credit, represent the wave coming next. Compliance is where progress stalls. Any asset carrying securities obligations needs identity verification, transfer restrictions and regulatory controls written directly into the ledger.

TruGolf Holdings Inc. now holds that layer, having acquired Polymath Research Inc. along with its Layer-1 blockchain, Polymesh. Less than a week after the acquisition closed, TruGolf's franchise subsidiary, TruGolf Links Franchising, signed an intercompany agreement with Polymath to provide professional services and move the TruGolf Links capitalization table onto Polymath's regulated digital securities infrastructure. In addition, earlier this month, Polymath disclosed that it is exploring a tokenized film investment platform alongside CineCity Studios, extending TruGolf's reach from golf into entertainment finance. Having closed the acquisition, TruGolf now has a foothold in the regulated tokenization and digital securities infrastructure market while still staying rooted in the golf space.

About TruGolf Holdings Inc.

Since 1983, TruGolf has been passionate about driving the golf industry with innovative indoor golf solutions. TruGolf builds products that capture the spirit of golf. TruGolf's mission is to help grow the game by attempting to make it more Available, Approachable and Affordable through technology - because TruGolf believes Golf is for Everyone. TruGolf's team has built award-winning video games (“Links”), innovative hardware solutions and an all-new e-sports platform, E6 CONNECT, to connect golfers around the world. Since TruGolf's beginning, TruGolf has continued to attempt to define and redefine what is possible with golf technology.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TRUG are available in the company's newsroom at

For more information, visit TruGolf Holdings.

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