Myburgh & Co Champions The Future Of Anti-Ageing Skincare: Why Peptides Are Challenging Traditional Retinol

Myburgh & Co Glow Serum with GHK-CU and Snap 8 Complex Peptides

Australian luxury skincare brand introduces GLOW, combining GHK-Cu and SNAP-8 as women explore advanced peptide alternatives to traditional retinol.

- Susann MyburghGOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Australian premium skincare brand Myburgh & Co is embracing the next generation of anti-ageing skincare with the launch of GLOW Advanced Peptide Serum, featuring the innovative combination of GHK-Cu (Copper Peptide) and SNAP-8.For decades, retinol has been one of the most recognised ingredients in anti-ageing skincare. But as skincare science evolves, advanced peptides are attracting increasing attention from women looking for smoother, firmer and younger-looking skin.Myburgh & Co believes peptides represent an exciting new chapter in skincare innovation.WHY ARE WOMEN TURNING TO PEPTIDE SKINCARE?Wrinkles, fine lines and loss of firmness are among the most common concerns for women as they age.Retinol has a well-established history of helping improve these concerns, but it can also cause dryness, redness, peeling and irritation, particularly for sensitive skin.Peptide skincare offers a different approach.Rather than relying on accelerated skin renewal, certain peptides are designed to interact with processes associated with collagen, skin structure and the appearance of fine lines.For women seeking an alternative to traditional retinol, advanced peptide formulations are becoming an increasingly interesting option.GHK-Cu + SNAP-8: TWO ADVANCED PEPTIDES, ONE SERUMAt the centre of Myburgh & Co's skincare innovation is GLOW Advanced Peptide Serum, formulated with two peptides attracting attention in cosmetic science.GHK-Cu (Copper Tripeptide-1) has been studied for its potential relationship with collagen production, skin structure and natural renewal processes.SNAP-8 (Acetyl Octapeptide-3) is a cosmetic peptide developed for formulations targeting the appearance of expression lines, particularly around the eyes and forehead.Combined with a multi-peptide complex and complementary skincare ingredients, GLOW is designed to support:Smoother-looking skin and improved skin texture.Firmer, more supple-looking skin as part of a consistent skincare routine.Softer-looking fine lines and visible signs of ageing.A healthier, more radiant complexion.While retinol has more extensive clinical evidence for wrinkle reduction, GHK-Cu and SNAP-8 represent promising developments in cosmetic skincare research.A NEW APPROACH TO ANTI-AGEING SKINCAREAt Myburgh & Co, the philosophy is straightforward: women want skincare that addresses the visible signs of ageing.They want fewer noticeable wrinkles, smoother skin, improved firmness and a radiant, youthful-looking complexion or simply investing in their skin's future.GLOW Advanced Peptide Serum was developed with these goals in mind.The premium 40 mL serum combines advanced peptide ingredients in a formulation designed to complement a daily skincare routine.For women who have experienced irritation with retinol, or who simply want to explore peptide skincare, GLOW offers an alternative worth discovering.RETINOL CHANGED SKINCARE. PEPTIDES ARE HELPING SHAPE ITS FUTURE.Myburgh & Co believes the future of anti-ageing skincare will increasingly involve sophisticated peptide formulations designed to address different aspects of visible skin ageing."Retinol revolutionised anti-ageing skincare. At Myburgh & Co, we believe advanced peptides represent the next exciting chapter."DISCOVER GLOW ADVANCED PEPTIDE SERUMProduct: GLOW Advanced Peptide SerumBrand: Myburgh & CoKey Ingredients: GHK-Cu + SNAP-8 ComplexSize: 40 mL / 1.35 fl ozRecommended Retail Price: A$129Website:Consumers can discover GLOWTM Advanced Peptide Serum and explore the Myburgh & Co skincare collection online.ABOUT MYBURGH & COMyburgh & Co is an Australian-owned premium skincare brand based on the Gold Coast, Queensland.Focused on advanced peptide skincare, the company combines innovative cosmetic ingredients with luxurious formulations developed around smoother, firmer and more radiant-looking skin.GLOW Advanced Peptide Serum is part of the brand's developing range of premium skincare products.Myburgh & Co - Advanced Peptide Skincare.Real Science. Radiant Results.

Susann Myburgh

Myburgh & Co

+ +61466158684

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Myburgh & Co Champions the Future of Anti-Ageing Skincare: Why Peptides Are Challenging Traditional Retinol News Provided By Myburgh & Co October 21, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Retail



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