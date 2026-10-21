Influential Women Features Pamela L. Barnes: Bringing A Washington Insider's View Of Federal Health Policy To Leaders

POTOMAC, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Managing Principal of Elm Capitol Group, She Draws on More Than 17 Years Inside HHS, GSK, and Bristol Myers Squibb to Help Organizations Shape Policy Before Decisions Are MadeWashington, DC – Pamela L. Barnes is the Founder and Managing Principal of Elm Capitol Group, a firm that provides federal regulatory policy, public affairs, and external advocacy Strategy to organizations across the health sector. Few executives have worked in federal health policyfrom as many sides as she has: inside federal agencies under two administrations, inside two global biopharmaceutical companies, and now as an independent advisor. Across each role, she has held to one view: federal policy is a business strategy, not a compliance obligation. In her experience, it decides whether medicines reach patients, whether coverage expands or contracts, and whether medical innovation produces real health outcomes. With more than 17 years in federal and commercial health policy, she brings a perspective that is rare in either sector alone.Pamela began her career in public health, analyzing clinical trial results as a contractor for the National Cancer Institute's Cancer and strengthening laboratory quality and capacity at the Association of Public Health Laboratories. At the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, she grew the Water Laboratory Alliance from 10 regional EPA labs into a network of state and local labs across 48 states, earning a Federal Government National Silver Medal Award. She also staffed EPA's Emergency Operations Center during the BP Oil Spill and Fukushima nuclear disaster.At the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, where she served under both the Obama and Trump administrations, she led a team in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response. She coordinated policy across CMS, FDA, NIH, CDC, and other agencies, and authored and led coordination of the 2015 to 2018 National Health Security Strategy, which aligned federal agencies with 56 states and territories.At GSK, she led the engagement with the HHS General Counsel that secured explicit PREP Act liability protections for the company's COVID-19 countermeasures. At Bristol Myers Squibb, she built the Executive Branch Strategy team from the ground up, served as the company's main point of contact with the White House Cancer Moonshot, and frequently briefed the CEO and other senior executives on health policy. As cell therapy lead for Strategic Alliances and Issue Advocacy, she led campaigns that secured New Technology Add-on Payment status for a CAR T cell therapy, with a proposed 17 percent increase in Medicare hospital reimbursement, and supported the removal of FDA REMS restrictions, opening access to an estimated 5,000 morepatients a year. Throughout, she shaped enterprise strategy on Inflation Reduction Act implementation, the 340B drug pricing program, and pharmacy benefit manager reform.In early 2026, Pamela founded Elm Capitol Group to offer the kind of counsel usually reserved for the largest firms, delivered with personal attention, discretion, and close working relationships. The firm serves pharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy organizations, trade associations, and health nonprofits. Its core premise is that biopharmaceutical organizations should treat CMS and other federal agencies as strategic enterprise accounts, engaged well before decisions are made. That requires close coordination across value and access, health economics and outcomes research, commercial, government affairs, and legal functions- the same cross-functional model she ran inside two global companies. Pamela plans to keep advising mission-driven clients while bringing that experience to enterprise leadership, where federal policy is treated as a core part of how a company competes and serves patients.At Elm Capitol Group, Pamela helps clients understand how federal decisions take shape, identify where they can contribute, and build the relationships that let them engage early. For patient advocacy organizations and health nonprofits, she brings a level of strategic counsel often reserved for the largest companies. The firm's emphasis on discretion and relationships reflects her belief that trust is the foundation of effective policy work.Pamela earned a Bachelor of Arts in Community Health from Brown University and a Master of Arts in Medical Sciences from Boston University School of Medicine. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Fibroid Foundation, an international patient advocacy organization, where she supports federal policy work on research, education, and awareness of uterine fibroids. She is a member of Women in Government Relations. She has spoken on 340B, caregiving, and patient access at the American Public Health Association Annual Meeting, the National Alliance for Caregiving Summit, and on Capitol Hill. Her convening work has been covered by C-SPAN, and she has been interviewed by USA TODAY.Pamela attributes her success to three factors. The first is relationships, because federal policy work is fundamentally relational. The PREP Act engagement at GSK depended on direct working relationships with the HHS General Counsel. The session on medical debt and 340B that she developed and led with Rep. Troy Carter at the 2025 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference, covered by C-SPAN, was built on years of trust with Members of Congress, Hill staff, and community partners. Those relationships were built over time, sustained through consistent follow-through, and ready when they were needed.The second factor is understanding how decisions actually get made. Federal rules take shape long before they are published, in meetings with no public record and in coalitions that form quietly. Pamela believes this knowledge separates occasional engagement from strategic engagement. The third factor is judgment under pressure, developed through pandemic-era regulatory strategy, cross-functional crisis response during the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and the coordination of enterprise policy positions during intense federal reform. In her view, judgment matters most when there is little time to develop it. Together, these three factors shape both her leadership and the standard she sets for client work.The best career advice Pamela received came early in her HHS career, when a senior colleague told her that the decisions that matter are made in the room before the rule is written, and that her job was to be in that room. At first, she understood the advice as a lesson about access and preparation. She now sees it as the basis of federal policy work, since the direction of a rule is usually set months before it appears in the Federal Register, shaped by unrecorded meetings, coalition positions, and technical language drafted by career staff. That understanding has led her to treat federal engagement as a continuous discipline rather than a comment-period exercise. It also explains why she values relationships and consistent presence over any single letter or briefing. For Pamela, being in the room is not a matter of status but of responsibility to the patients and organizations she represents.Pamela sees federal health policy undergoing its most active restructuring in a generation. The rules on drug payment, patient access, and how quickly innovation reaches patients are being rewritten at the same time: Medicare drug price negotiation is becoming permanent, the 340B program faces deep proposed payment cuts, and new models tie some Medicare drug payments to prices abroad. Each change carries real consequences for what patients pay, which therapies get developed, and whether safety-net hospitals can stay open.With drug pricing, 340B, pharmacy benefit manager reform, and state-level activity all moving at once, Pamela notes that most organizations are responding reactively, one comment deadline at a time. She sees an opportunity for those that engage early and coordinate internally across every policy-related function. Biopharmaceutical companies, patient advocacy groups, trade associations, hospitals, and community health organizations can all benefit from treating federal agencies as strategic partners, and patients benefit as a result. She believes organizations that build these capabilities now will be best prepared for the policy decisions still to come.Pamela's career reflects a consistent belief that good policy depends on early, informed, and relationship-driven engagement. From national preparedness strategy to patient access for advanced therapies, her work has connected federal decisions to real health outcomes. Whether leading inside an enterprise or advising from outside it, Pamela L. Barnes is a trusted guide for those working to ensure that innovation reaches the patients who need it.Learn More about Pamela L. Barnes:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Elm Capitol Group,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Pamela L. Barnes: Bringing A Washington Insider's View Of Federal Health Policy To Leaders News Provided By Influential Women October 21, 2026, 12:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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