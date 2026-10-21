Kotia Dispute: Ex-Union Minister Pradhan Urges Political Parties To Unite For Odisha's Interests

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 21 (IANS) Former Union Minister and Sambalpur MP, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Wednesday emphasised the need for everyone to come together, irrespective of political affiliations or opinions, to safeguard the rights of Odisha in the Kotia dispute.

His statement comes amid renewed tensions over the Kotia region following recent attempts by the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh regime led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, to hold local body elections in the disputed region.

Notably, the Opposition Congress, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), and the BJP-led state government have been locked in a bitter war of words following Andhra Pradesh's latest incursions into the Kotia region.

Sharing his views on the dispute on X, the Sambalpur MP wrote,“We all know how important Kotia is for Odisha and the Odia people. Kotia is the identity of Odisha's sovereignty and integrity. As an Odia, the long-standing border dispute over Kotia is certainly a matter of concern. Regardless of party affiliations, there is a need to come together for Odisha's interests and find a collective solution."

Highlighting his efforts to resolve the long-standing dispute, Pradhan noted that he had personally visited Kotia village in April 2018, February 2019, and April 2023.

Pradhan said that to resolve the issues concerning Andhra Pradesh's interference and the border dispute in the region, he had earlier written letters requesting action to the then Chief Minister of Odisha and current Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, on November 18, 2020, and October 31, 2022, as well as to the then Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on September 22, 2021.

"The responsibility of political figures is crucial to resolving the issues of this region. Through dialogue, we need to create a cordial atmosphere and find a way towards a solution,” Pradhan added.

He asserted that the sacrifice and dedication of the great sons of Odisha, including Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das, Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das, and Vyasa Kabi Fakir Mohan Senapati, to safeguard Odisha's geographical boundaries will not go in vain.

"Our fight for Odia pride will continue. Protecting the unity and integrity of Odisha is the collective responsibility of all of us," Pradhan asserted.