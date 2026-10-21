Nayanthara-Starrer Mookuthi Amman 2'S Glimpse Video Promises A Deadly Duel Between The Dark And The Divine

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) The makers of director Sundar C's upcoming devotional thriller 'Mookuthi Amman 2', featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, on Wednesday gave audiences a glimpse of the film through a video titled 'The World of Mahasakthi', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Vels Film International, the production house producing the film, shared the link to the 'The World of Mahasakthi' on its X timeline and wrote, "Step into #WorldOfMahasakthi and experience the grace, power and grandeur of #MookuthiAmman2 #Mahasakthi.A @sundarcoffl Mega Divine Entertainer.

Grand Diwali release on November 6, 2026. #MookuthiAmman2 #Mahasakthi."

The video begins with a voiceover warning that in three days time, two great forces would be clashing with one another. Meanwhile, a villager warns others in his village, "There are a lot of outsiders who have gathered on the outskirts of our village. It looks like they are planning something big."

Regina Cassandra is seen playing a woman with dark powers. A man's voice says, "This land and crown is ours." A sorcerer is practising black magic even as a man is heard instructing others to make preparations for the ritual while it is his job to bring the children and a woman.

The glimpse video then shows the villagers pleading to the Goddess for help. Meanwhile, Nayanthara is seen playing a police woman, who is even scared to sleep alone. She arrives at a place called Mylanji with her mother. Soon, it becomes evident that the dark forces are looking for her in particular. The glimpse video also shows Nayanthara appearing as the Goddess Mookuthi Amman and a fierce battle ensuing between the dark forces and the Goddess.

The film is slated to hit screens on November 6 for Deepavali this year.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had announced on December 30 last year that the shooting for the film had been completed.

Taking to its X timeline, Vels Film International, the production house that is producing the film, had shared a BTS video that featured clips of all the stars who had worked in the film and their brief opinion about the project.

The BTS clip ended with director of the film, Sundar C, confirming that shooting for the film had come to a close.

In the BTS video dropped, actress Urvasi had confirmed that the second part of the franchise would have no connection with the first part, which had gone on to emerge as a huge blockbuster. The actress also said that it felt like as the shooting had ended very quickly.

Director Sundar C, on the day of completing the shooting of the film, had said that over 2000 technicians had worked non stop on the film for over six months and that they were completing the film successfully. Several other actors too including Regina Cassandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Singam Puli, Yogi Babu were seen expressing their thoughts on the film. The BTS clip ended with a cake cutting ceremony that was held to mark the wrapping up of shooting of the film.

The film has triggered huge excitement among fans ever since it was first announced.

It may be recalled that the producer of the film, Ishari K Ganesh, had earlier disclosed that actress Nayanthara, who plays the titular role in the film, had been fasting for a month to play the role of the goddess in the film.