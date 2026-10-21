K'taka: Basavaraj Bommai Demands CBI Probe In Sting Op Row

MENAFN - IANS) Haveri, Oct 21 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday demanded a comprehensive CBI investigation into the ongoing sting operation controversy in the state.

He alleged that the Karnataka Police could not conduct an independent investigation and that the public had lost confidence in the investigations carried out by state police Special Investigation Teams (SITs).

Speaking to the media in Haveri, Bommai said the controversy involved several people and required a comprehensive investigation rather than a probe limited to a single complaint. He was responding to questions about the sting operation controversy that has triggered a political storm in Karnataka.

“Statements alone will not reveal anything. There must be an investigation. At present, a probe is being conducted based on a complaint submitted by Siddaramaiah. Therefore, it is not a serious or comprehensive investigation,” he said.

Bommai said several people were involved in the sting operations and that the circumstances surrounding them needed to be thoroughly examined. He alleged that the controversy had raised serious questions about the declining ethical standards in Karnataka politics.

“A comprehensive investigation is necessary to establish the truth. The investigation must be handed over to the CBI. An independent investigation cannot be conducted by the Karnataka police,” he said.

Questioning the track record of state police SITs, Bommai asked whether any of their investigations had succeeded in bringing the complete truth to light.

He said people had lost confidence in such investigations and alleged that the police could come under pressure while investigating the matter.

Responding to Home Minister Priyank Kharge's statement that the state police were conducting an appropriate investigation and that there was no need for a CBI probe, Bommai said the Home Minister could not simply issue a certificate declaring the investigation satisfactory.

“Instead, their track record must be examined. When the Karnataka police conduct investigations through SITs, the probes are not comprehensive. In this particular matter, there is also a possibility of the police coming under pressure. That is why the case must be handed over to the CBI,” he said.

Bommai also said that the investigation should cover all aspects of the controversy instead of being confined to a particular complaint. He stressed that only a thorough probe could establish the facts and restore public confidence.

Asked whether the sting operation was intended to humiliate Siddaramaiah, Bommai said the former Chief Minister had not spoken about the matter since the controversy emerged.

He added that Siddaramaiah would reveal his thoughts before the public at an appropriate time.

Responding to a question on whether the sting operation was carried out in connection with the proposed transfer of power in the state, Bommai said Siddaramaiah had pursued a distinctive and often rebellious political path throughout his career.

“Considering his political background, when we look at the circumstances surrounding the transfer of power and the fact that the Chief Minister himself has now raised this issue, several questions arise. The answers must come through an appropriate investigation,” he said.

When asked whether the sting operation involved blackmail, Bommai said Siddaramaiah himself would have to clarify the matter.

On the meeting between expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil and BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra, Bommai said political differences should not prevent leaders from working together.

“There are no permanent enemies in politics. In my view, there are no enemies at all; there is only competition. Therefore, coming together and working in unity is a very good development,” he said.

Bommai expressed confidence that the BJP could secure a major victory in the coming days if its leaders and workers remained united and spoke in one voice.

“It is the opinion of all of us, including our party workers, that if we move forward together with one voice, the BJP can achieve a very big victory. I am hopeful that we will witness several more such developments in the coming days,” he said.