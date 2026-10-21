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Unfold Your Studio: How Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra And Galaxy Z Fold8 Turn Pro-Grade Photography Into Creative Expression

Unfold Your Studio: How Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra And Galaxy Z Fold8 Turn Pro-Grade Photography Into Creative Expression


Date: 2026-10-21 08:30:41

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Oct, 2026 – A truly great camera experience is about how effortlessly the hardware works with the software and the device's form factor to let you create. On a foldable, this is the ultimate test. With Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung proves what eight generations of learning can accomplish: a seamless, AI-powered studio that fits in your pocket, turning every moment into a perfectly captured story. Mastering Light, Day or Night: Great photography starts with uncompromised quality, and both models are built around the way you shoot. Each features the first 50MP ultra-wide camera in the Galaxy Z Fold series, so you can fit the entire scene into a single frame:
    Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: A triple-camera system with a lens for every perspective. The 200MP wide-angle camera captures stunning detail, while the 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom delivers true portrait compression. Galaxy Z Fold8: A dual 50MP camera system, pairing a 50MP wide-angle camera with the 50MP ultra-wide. Its 7.6-inch, 4:3 main display makes reviewing and editing every shot feel natural.
When the lights go down, Samsung's best-in-class Nightography uses an advanced AI ISP to render dark scenes with real life contrast and skin tones, free of noise. From candlelit dinners to city skylines, your shots remain crisp and clear. An AI-Powered Director in Your Pocket: The foldable form factor of Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 unlocks revolutionary AI-powered features that a traditional phone simply can't match. These are creative tools built from years of understanding how people actually make content. My FanCam acts as your personal video editor. Select any video in Gallery, choose the person you want to follow, and Galaxy AI automatically reframes the footage around them, keeping your favorite person at the center of every shot. Group shots call for a different approach. Dual Preview gives the photographer full control, while the cover screen shows subjects a live preview, helping everyone get the shot they want on the first take. On Galaxy Z Fold8, Dual Recording takes this further, using the front and rear cameras at the same time and combining both perspectives into a single split-screen video, ideal for capturing a moment and the reaction to it. To become a true pro in editing, you can view original and edited images side-by-side with Photo Assist, making it easy to recompose shots or remove distractions with confidence. The Full Studio Experience: From the first frame to the final share, the camera systems on both Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 come from years of Samsung imaging research and steady refinement. Each combines mature camera hardware, folding ergonomics, and camera AI, working as one powerful studio that unfolds whenever you need it. Ready to upgrade your studio? Trade in your current smartphone toward Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold8, and add Samsung Care+ to keep your new device protected wherever your creativity takes you. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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