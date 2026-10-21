Unfold Your Studio: How Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra And Galaxy Z Fold8 Turn Pro-Grade Photography Into Creative Expression
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Oct, 2026 – A truly great camera experience is about how effortlessly the hardware works with the software and the device's form factor to let you create. On a foldable, this is the ultimate test. With Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung proves what eight generations of learning can accomplish: a seamless, AI-powered studio that fits in your pocket, turning every moment into a perfectly captured story. Mastering Light, Day or Night: Great photography starts with uncompromised quality, and both models are built around the way you shoot. Each features the first 50MP ultra-wide camera in the Galaxy Z Fold series, so you can fit the entire scene into a single frame:
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Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra: A triple-camera system with a lens for every perspective. The 200MP wide-angle camera captures stunning detail, while the 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom delivers true portrait compression.
Galaxy Z Fold8: A dual 50MP camera system, pairing a 50MP wide-angle camera with the 50MP ultra-wide. Its 7.6-inch, 4:3 main display makes reviewing and editing every shot feel natural.
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