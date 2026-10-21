The Paradise: Nani, Keerthy Suresh Set The Dance Floor On Fire With Yeshanagula Song

Nani is gearing up for his latest film, The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, the movie hit the big screens on September 24, 2026. Now, the team has released the video for the track Yeshanagula. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music, while Prabha Bangarigalla and Addula Jangireddy lent their voices. Kasarla Shyam penned the lyrics. You can see Nani and Keerthy Suresh totally nailing their dance steps in the video.

The Paradise marks the reunion of Nani and Anirudh Ravichander after their hit collaborations in Jersey and Gang Leader. It also brings Nani and director Srikanth Odela back together following their blockbuster Dasara. Sudhakar Cherukuri, who bankrolled Dasara, is producing this film as well. Nani plays a character named Jadal, which is being hyped as the biggest mass avatar of his career. The star-studded cast includes Raghav Juyal, Sampoornesh Babu, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni, Easwari Rao, Raja Ravindra, Tanikella Bharani, MS Chowdary, and Ram Jagan. The film got a massive global release across eight languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Srikanth Odela handled the writing and direction. Sudhakar Cherukuri produced the film under the SLV Cinemas banner. CH Sai took charge of the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli handled the editing. Avinash Kolla did the production design. Saregama Music bagged the audio rights, First Show managed the marketing, and Sabari worked as the PRO.