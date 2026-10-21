Can You Get Rabies Virus Without Dog Bite? Know Causes, Prevention

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) We all know that dog bites cause rabies. But this deadly virus can spread through other unexpected ways too. Let us understand how this happens.

Rabies is a highly dangerous viral infection. A dog bite usually spreads this virus to humans. But the infected animal's saliva can also cause the infection. The virus enters the body if this saliva touches open wounds, cracked skin, or the moist linings of the eyes, nose, and mouth. You should never ignore the rabies risk just because a dog did not bite you.

The World Health Organization (WHO) clearly states that animal saliva touching open wounds is highly dangerous. You must consult a doctor immediately in such situations.

Is a dog licking a wound dangerous?

A dog licking an open wound is very risky. The virus easily enters the body through the broken skin if the dog has rabies. Parents must stay extra careful when street dogs lick the faces or hands of children.

Not every dog lick causes rabies. The risk remains low if the skin has no cuts. But doctors always check the wound and saliva contact before deciding the actual risk level.

The rabies virus takes a few weeks to a few months to show symptoms after entering the body. The patient initially experiences fever, headache, and extreme weakness. The virus then attacks the nervous system. The person faces severe anxiety, confusion, and difficulty in swallowing. They also develop a severe fear of water.

Rabies becomes almost completely fatal once these symptoms start. You must never wait for the symptoms to appear. You should seek immediate medical help if a dog bites you, licks your wound, or if its saliva touches your eyes or mouth.

You must take immediate action if a dog bites you or licks your open wound. You should follow these important steps.

Wash the wound: You must wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes.

Clean eyes and mouth: You must quickly wash your eyes or mouth with clean water if dog saliva touches them.

Consult a doctor: You should visit a doctor immediately. The doctor will decide if you need the rabies vaccine and rabies immunoglobulin.

Do not delay treatment: You must never delay this treatment. You should seek medical help even if the wound is very small or does not bleed.

Immediate cleaning and vaccination remain the only ways to prevent rabies.

Young children often play with street dogs and let the animals lick their faces. Parents must ensure that dogs never lick the open wounds of their children. You must also vaccinate your pet dogs regularly based on your vet's advice. You should always supervise your children when they play with animals.

Rabies spreads through infected saliva touching open wounds, not just through direct bites. You must consult a doctor immediately if you suspect any dangerous contact. Timely medical treatment always saves lives.

You must always remember that rabies is a completely preventable disease if you act on time. You should never ignore a street dog licking your open wound. You must follow the WHO guidelines and wash the affected area immediately. You should then rush to a nearby hospital for proper vaccination.

Doctors always recommend completing the full course of the rabies vaccine. You must never stop the treatment halfway. Your quick action and awareness can easily prevent this deadly virus from spreading in your body.