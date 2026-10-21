KSRTC Vijnana Darshini Tour Package For Students: What Schools Should Know Before Planning Tour

Thiruvananthapuram: KSRTC has launched a new travel package named 'Vijnana Darshini' to give school and college students a mix of fun and learning at a pocket-friendly price. The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell is running this project under the guidance of the Transport Minister. The main idea is to give students practical knowledge by taking them to cultural hubs, heritage sites, factories, and tourist spots. In the first phase, the trips will cover major tourist spots in Thiruvananthapuram district. The itinerary includes Ponmudi, Kappukadu Elephant Rehabilitation Centre, Neyyar Dam, Palode Botanical Garden, Vithura Jersey Farm, the Museum, and the Planetarium.

The transport body will soon expand this project to other districts as well. They are also arranging special industrial visits based on requests from educational institutions. KSRTC is using special buses that are perfect for the hilly Ponmudi route. Each bus can comfortably seat 36 students at a time. The project aims to help students connect with nature, science, and history, giving them real-world experience beyond their textbooks.

You can contact the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell district coordinators for more details and bookings. Here are the phone numbers: Thiruvananthapuram North - 9188619378, Thiruvananthapuram South - 9188938522, Kollam - 9188938523, Pathanamthitta - 9188938524, Alappuzha - 9188938525, Kottayam - 9188938526, Idukki - 9188938527, Ernakulam - 9188938528, Thrissur - 9188938529, Palakkad - 9188938530, Malappuram - 9188938531, Kozhikode - 9188938532, Wayanad - 9188938533, Kannur and Kasaragod - 9188938534.