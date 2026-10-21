16th Edition of Milipol Qatar Opens in Doha - Qatar
(MENAFN- Action PR) Doha (20/10/2026): Under the gracious patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force “Lekhwiya,” attended the opening ceremony of the 16th edition of Milipol Qatar 2026, the Global Exhibition for Homeland Security and Safety, and the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security, both held from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).
The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Ministers of Interior, Justice and Security, as well as police chiefs, commanders and commissioners from several brotherly and friendly countries. Senior military and security officials from Qatar, prominent experts and specialists from around the world, and representatives of leading international companies specializing in homeland security and safety were also in attendance. This edition features more than 270 local and international exhibitors.
Following the opening ceremony, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, accompanied by distinguished guests and senior officials, toured the exhibition halls and pavilions, where he viewed the latest equipment, technologies, services and innovative systems in homeland security and civil defence. His Excellency was briefed on the features, advanced technologies and integration capabilities of the security systems on display, as well as their role in strengthening homeland security and preventing crime.
Milipol Qatar serves as a leading international platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in homeland security and safety. The Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security provides a forum to explore AI applications in security operations and address emerging challenges, reflecting Qatar’s prominent role in strengthening regional and international security cooperation
The opening ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, including Ministers of Interior, Justice and Security, as well as police chiefs, commanders and commissioners from several brotherly and friendly countries. Senior military and security officials from Qatar, prominent experts and specialists from around the world, and representatives of leading international companies specializing in homeland security and safety were also in attendance. This edition features more than 270 local and international exhibitors.
Following the opening ceremony, HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, accompanied by distinguished guests and senior officials, toured the exhibition halls and pavilions, where he viewed the latest equipment, technologies, services and innovative systems in homeland security and civil defence. His Excellency was briefed on the features, advanced technologies and integration capabilities of the security systems on display, as well as their role in strengthening homeland security and preventing crime.
Milipol Qatar serves as a leading international platform for exchanging expertise and showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in homeland security and safety. The Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security provides a forum to explore AI applications in security operations and address emerging challenges, reflecting Qatar’s prominent role in strengthening regional and international security cooperation
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