Season title on the line as Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship heads into final round this weekend
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, October 13, 2026: The eighth and final round of the third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from October 16-18. Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the round will decide the Gi champions, with the top finishers in the season’s overall Gi and No-Gi standings honoured at the closing ceremony.
The championship reflects the UAE leadership’s continued support for sport and investment in athletes. Throughout its third season, it has helped identify and develop talent, given clubs and academies a way to measure their progress, and helped prepare promising athletes to represent the UAE at continental and international competitions.
Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the overall Gi standings heading into the finale, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Palms Sports - Team 777. With athletes across all age groups and weight categories earning points for their teams, the title race remains open and every result could make a difference.
The action begins on Friday, October 16, with the Under-18, Adults and Masters categories for men and women. Boys and girls in the Kids categories take to the mats on Saturday, before the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 competitions bring the season to a close on Sunday.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The final round is the culmination of a full season of hard work, consistent training and careful preparation by clubs and academies. The closely contested title race reflects that effort, with male and female athletes across all age groups contributing to their teams’ points totals throughout the season.
“By giving athletes regular opportunities to compete, the championship helps them improve their skills and learn to perform under pressure. It also allows clubs and academies to track their progress and identify areas for improvement, helping prepare athletes to compete at higher levels and represent the UAE internationally.
“The championship also builds pride in representing a club, with families, coaches and administrative staff working together to support each athlete’s progress. Their contribution goes beyond winning titles and helps us develop new talent and maintain the high standards of UAE jiu-jitsu.”
Among the young athletes competing in the final round are Khaled Alkatheeri of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, Alyazia Alshamsi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Zayed Ali Alteneiji of Palms Sports - Team 777. All three have contributed to their teams’ results throughout the season.
Al Kathiri, who competes in the Under-16 category, said: “In every match, I have a responsibility to my club and teammates. Regular training, listening to my coach and support from my family have helped me improve. I want to help my team finish the season in first place.”
Al Shamsi, an Under-18 competitor, said: “The championship has helped me improve my skills and feel more confident. My team, family and coaches have encouraged me to give my best. I want to finish the season with my best performance.”
Alteneiji, who competes in the Under-14 category, said: “After each round, I look at my performance and work on what I can improve. That has helped me get better throughout the championship. I want to earn points that help the academy move up the overall standings.”
The championship brings athletes, families and clubs together throughout the season. In line with the Year of the Family 2026 celebrations, parents play an important role by attending and supporting their children. Competition across different age groups also encourages discipline, club pride and teamwork.
The third edition will conclude on Sunday with a ceremony honouring the top clubs in the season’s overall Gi and No-Gi standings.
The championship reflects the UAE leadership’s continued support for sport and investment in athletes. Throughout its third season, it has helped identify and develop talent, given clubs and academies a way to measure their progress, and helped prepare promising athletes to represent the UAE at continental and international competitions.
Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club leads the overall Gi standings heading into the finale, followed by Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Palms Sports - Team 777. With athletes across all age groups and weight categories earning points for their teams, the title race remains open and every result could make a difference.
The action begins on Friday, October 16, with the Under-18, Adults and Masters categories for men and women. Boys and girls in the Kids categories take to the mats on Saturday, before the Under-12, Under-14 and Under-16 competitions bring the season to a close on Sunday.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “The final round is the culmination of a full season of hard work, consistent training and careful preparation by clubs and academies. The closely contested title race reflects that effort, with male and female athletes across all age groups contributing to their teams’ points totals throughout the season.
“By giving athletes regular opportunities to compete, the championship helps them improve their skills and learn to perform under pressure. It also allows clubs and academies to track their progress and identify areas for improvement, helping prepare athletes to compete at higher levels and represent the UAE internationally.
“The championship also builds pride in representing a club, with families, coaches and administrative staff working together to support each athlete’s progress. Their contribution goes beyond winning titles and helps us develop new talent and maintain the high standards of UAE jiu-jitsu.”
Among the young athletes competing in the final round are Khaled Alkatheeri of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, Alyazia Alshamsi of Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Zayed Ali Alteneiji of Palms Sports - Team 777. All three have contributed to their teams’ results throughout the season.
Al Kathiri, who competes in the Under-16 category, said: “In every match, I have a responsibility to my club and teammates. Regular training, listening to my coach and support from my family have helped me improve. I want to help my team finish the season in first place.”
Al Shamsi, an Under-18 competitor, said: “The championship has helped me improve my skills and feel more confident. My team, family and coaches have encouraged me to give my best. I want to finish the season with my best performance.”
Alteneiji, who competes in the Under-14 category, said: “After each round, I look at my performance and work on what I can improve. That has helped me get better throughout the championship. I want to earn points that help the academy move up the overall standings.”
The championship brings athletes, families and clubs together throughout the season. In line with the Year of the Family 2026 celebrations, parents play an important role by attending and supporting their children. Competition across different age groups also encourages discipline, club pride and teamwork.
The third edition will conclude on Sunday with a ceremony honouring the top clubs in the season’s overall Gi and No-Gi standings.
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