US Revokes More Than Three Hundred Thousand Visas Under Trump
(MENAFN) The United States has cancelled more than 300,000 visas since President Donald Trump began his second term, a senior State Department official announced Tuesday.
Mora Namdar, assistant secretary of state for consular affairs, confirmed the figure in a post on the social media platform X, warning foreign visitors that compliance with US law is essential to maintaining their travel privileges.
“300,000+ visa revocations and counting. Our message to visa holders is simple: respect our laws or lose the privilege of traveling to the United States,” she said.
“Under @POTUS and @SecRubio, safeguarding our country and the American people comes first, today and every day,” she added.
Namdar also shared a statement from the White House asserting that the current administration had cancelled visas at a faster rate than any previous administration.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the measures were directed at foreign nationals involved in unlawful conduct or considered potential threats to US national security.
“We have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security,” he said.
Mora Namdar, assistant secretary of state for consular affairs, confirmed the figure in a post on the social media platform X, warning foreign visitors that compliance with US law is essential to maintaining their travel privileges.
“300,000+ visa revocations and counting. Our message to visa holders is simple: respect our laws or lose the privilege of traveling to the United States,” she said.
“Under @POTUS and @SecRubio, safeguarding our country and the American people comes first, today and every day,” she added.
Namdar also shared a statement from the White House asserting that the current administration had cancelled visas at a faster rate than any previous administration.
State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the measures were directed at foreign nationals involved in unlawful conduct or considered potential threats to US national security.
“We have zero tolerance for foreigners here on visas who break the law, commit fraud, or undermine our national security,” he said.
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