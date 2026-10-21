France Counts Riot Cost: Up to Hundreds of Millions of Euros
(MENAFN) France faces damage from weekend violence that could reach “tens or perhaps hundreds of millions” of euros, Economy Minister Roland Lescure said Wednesday, as fresh demonstrations loom this Saturday.
In an interview with a French radio station, Lescure called the incidents “extremely serious,” warning that France had been attacked from within by “two violent movements: anarchists and thugs.”
He said the government is working with insurers to back shopkeepers hit by the destruction, and vowed that authorities would take every measure needed to stop a repeat.
“We will do everything possible to prevent this from happening again,” Lescure said, referring to the new demonstrations planned for Saturday.
The Yellow Vest movement has announced a Paris demonstration that day. Coordinator Benjamin Ball said a formal declaration has been filed with the Paris police prefecture, according to a French broadcaster.
The Paris branch of the General Confederation of Labour and a student union also plan to gather at Bastille, he added.
The move comes one week after a protest in the capital over the rising cost of living spiraled into clashes, with violence and property damage reported. On Oct. 17, about 550,000 people poured into streets across France. Protesters and police clashed, vehicles were torched, several shops were looted and more than 2,000 people were arrested.
In an interview with a French radio station, Lescure called the incidents “extremely serious,” warning that France had been attacked from within by “two violent movements: anarchists and thugs.”
He said the government is working with insurers to back shopkeepers hit by the destruction, and vowed that authorities would take every measure needed to stop a repeat.
“We will do everything possible to prevent this from happening again,” Lescure said, referring to the new demonstrations planned for Saturday.
The Yellow Vest movement has announced a Paris demonstration that day. Coordinator Benjamin Ball said a formal declaration has been filed with the Paris police prefecture, according to a French broadcaster.
The Paris branch of the General Confederation of Labour and a student union also plan to gather at Bastille, he added.
The move comes one week after a protest in the capital over the rising cost of living spiraled into clashes, with violence and property damage reported. On Oct. 17, about 550,000 people poured into streets across France. Protesters and police clashed, vehicles were torched, several shops were looted and more than 2,000 people were arrested.
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