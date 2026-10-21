HONOR OF KINGS CELEBRATES ITS ANNIVERSARY WITH DUNSHAN AND IN-GAME REWARDS
(MENAFN- Active DMC) Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 21, 2026 - Today, Honor of Kings, the world’s most-played MOBA, kicks off its Anniversary Celebration with free rewards and a new collaboration skin to unlock. Players can look forward to Dunshan arriving in today’s game update, an anniversary creator voice pack available through cumulative logins, and a skin collaboration featuring the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County.
Protect Your Team With Dunshan
Starting today, Tank/Support Hero Dunshan takes to the battlefield, transforming into a shield to protect teammates and reduce the damage they take. Get ready to stand alongside your team and help them stay in the fight!
Players can obtain Dunshan in two ways:
●Players who participated in the October 15 pre-launch event can get Dunshan for free today.
●Dunshan can be purchased for 13,888 Starstones or 588 Tokens, with a first-week 50% discount reducing the Token price to 294 Tokens
Log In For A Free Anniversary Voice Pack
From October 21 to November 5, players can unlock a free anniversary voice pack featuring creators through cumulative logins. Keep logging in during the event to work towards the reward and bring creator voices into the celebration.
Earn Millennium Tower Dunshan
What’s more, players can earn Millennium Tower Dunshan, a collaboration skin inspired by the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, along with other in-game rewards through the anniversary skin event. Located in Shanxi Province in northern China, the pagoda was built in 1056 and is the world’s oldest and tallest surviving multi-storey wooden structure, renowned for its ingenious construction and remarkable resilience. Players can collect and merge standees to earn points, then exchange them for rewards in the event’s points shop.
●Collect standees. Log in, play matches and share with friends to collect standees each day.
●Merge for points. The system automatically selects the two highest-scoring standees. Tap to merge them and claim points.
●Redeem rewards. Use your points to unlock Dunshan’s collaboration skin Millennium Tower Dunshan (available to redeem from October 29) and other rewards.
Players can merge once per day. All standees are cleared at the daily reset, so remember to merge before then!
Celebrate On October 24 With Anniversary Rewards
October 24 sees more rewards for players to claim, with last year’s Decade of Promise gift pack ready to open and additional rewards available through a two-day login event.
●Open last year's Decade of Promise Future Pack. From October 24 to November 4, players who received the pack during last year's anniversary event can open it to get 400-2,000 Honor Points and a random Epic or Legend skin. Those who already own every skin in the pool will receive 2,000 Honor Points instead. Players who missed out last year still take part in the Pack Transfer event by getting a share code from a player who owns one. Redeem the code to claim a Decade of Promise Sharing Pack, then open it to receive a guaranteed 400 Honor Points.
●Log in on October 24 or 25. Log in on either day to receive 400 Honor Points, an Anniversary Flowborn outfit, an Anniversary Flowborn outfit item and an anniversary avatar frame pack all for free.
LIMBO Wish Returns With New Skins
From October 30, LIMBO Wish returns with new additions to its skin lineup, including a new Gao Changgong skin. Complete activity missions or purchase Lucky Draw Vouchers, then use them to flip tiles on the draw board. Players can choose a single flip or flip up to five tiles at once.
The event includes the following guaranteed skin milestones:
●A Rare skin within 10 flips.
●A new Epic skin within 20 flips.
●Two new Legend skins, one at the 30th flip and one at the 36th.
By completing activity missions, players can earn enough free Lucky Draw Vouchers to unlock the Rare skin.
Grow Your Rewards In A New Farming Event
October 30 sees the invitation to a new farming event with players building up their own farm and earning in-game rewards.
●Plant and harvest. Clear plots, buy seed packs, plant and water crops, then harvest and sell them to earn farming coins and EXP.
●Level up your farm. Unlock more features as you progress, including hero-themed crops and visits to friends’ farms.
●Collect rewards. Spend farming coins in the Shop and fill out the crop collection to unlock extra rewards, including a LIMBO/Halloween-themed Flowborn outfit.
Be sure to login from today and celebrate another year of the world’s most played MOBA.
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Protect Your Team With Dunshan
Starting today, Tank/Support Hero Dunshan takes to the battlefield, transforming into a shield to protect teammates and reduce the damage they take. Get ready to stand alongside your team and help them stay in the fight!
Players can obtain Dunshan in two ways:
●Players who participated in the October 15 pre-launch event can get Dunshan for free today.
●Dunshan can be purchased for 13,888 Starstones or 588 Tokens, with a first-week 50% discount reducing the Token price to 294 Tokens
Log In For A Free Anniversary Voice Pack
From October 21 to November 5, players can unlock a free anniversary voice pack featuring creators through cumulative logins. Keep logging in during the event to work towards the reward and bring creator voices into the celebration.
Earn Millennium Tower Dunshan
What’s more, players can earn Millennium Tower Dunshan, a collaboration skin inspired by the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County, along with other in-game rewards through the anniversary skin event. Located in Shanxi Province in northern China, the pagoda was built in 1056 and is the world’s oldest and tallest surviving multi-storey wooden structure, renowned for its ingenious construction and remarkable resilience. Players can collect and merge standees to earn points, then exchange them for rewards in the event’s points shop.
●Collect standees. Log in, play matches and share with friends to collect standees each day.
●Merge for points. The system automatically selects the two highest-scoring standees. Tap to merge them and claim points.
●Redeem rewards. Use your points to unlock Dunshan’s collaboration skin Millennium Tower Dunshan (available to redeem from October 29) and other rewards.
Players can merge once per day. All standees are cleared at the daily reset, so remember to merge before then!
Celebrate On October 24 With Anniversary Rewards
October 24 sees more rewards for players to claim, with last year’s Decade of Promise gift pack ready to open and additional rewards available through a two-day login event.
●Open last year's Decade of Promise Future Pack. From October 24 to November 4, players who received the pack during last year's anniversary event can open it to get 400-2,000 Honor Points and a random Epic or Legend skin. Those who already own every skin in the pool will receive 2,000 Honor Points instead. Players who missed out last year still take part in the Pack Transfer event by getting a share code from a player who owns one. Redeem the code to claim a Decade of Promise Sharing Pack, then open it to receive a guaranteed 400 Honor Points.
●Log in on October 24 or 25. Log in on either day to receive 400 Honor Points, an Anniversary Flowborn outfit, an Anniversary Flowborn outfit item and an anniversary avatar frame pack all for free.
LIMBO Wish Returns With New Skins
From October 30, LIMBO Wish returns with new additions to its skin lineup, including a new Gao Changgong skin. Complete activity missions or purchase Lucky Draw Vouchers, then use them to flip tiles on the draw board. Players can choose a single flip or flip up to five tiles at once.
The event includes the following guaranteed skin milestones:
●A Rare skin within 10 flips.
●A new Epic skin within 20 flips.
●Two new Legend skins, one at the 30th flip and one at the 36th.
By completing activity missions, players can earn enough free Lucky Draw Vouchers to unlock the Rare skin.
Grow Your Rewards In A New Farming Event
October 30 sees the invitation to a new farming event with players building up their own farm and earning in-game rewards.
●Plant and harvest. Clear plots, buy seed packs, plant and water crops, then harvest and sell them to earn farming coins and EXP.
●Level up your farm. Unlock more features as you progress, including hero-themed crops and visits to friends’ farms.
●Collect rewards. Spend farming coins in the Shop and fill out the crop collection to unlock extra rewards, including a LIMBO/Halloween-themed Flowborn outfit.
Be sure to login from today and celebrate another year of the world’s most played MOBA.
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