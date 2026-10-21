China Slams US Warrant for Raul Castro, Demands Cuba Blockade End
(MENAFN) China has denounced a US arrest warrant for 95-year-old former Cuban leader Raul Castro, accusing Washington of abusing “judicial measures” to squeeze Havana and demanding an immediate end to its economic blockade of the island.
Speaking at a regular news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning defended Castro as a “highly respected Cuban leader” held in “high esteem” internationally.
Mao said Beijing had taken note of Cuba’s president and foreign minister, who branded the US move a “despicable political farce.”
“We stand against abusing judicial means and exerting pressure on Cuba, and firmly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposing external interference,” she said.
She called on Washington to lift the blockade and all other coercive measures against Cuba without delay, and to stop infringing on the Cuban people’s rights to survival and development.
Her comments came after a Florida court issued an arrest warrant for Castro over the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft flown by Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based Cuban exile group. Four people were killed.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday that Castro faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case. Castro, who governed Cuba from 2008 to 2018, was also indicted by US federal authorities in May over the same incident.
Speaking at a regular news briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning defended Castro as a “highly respected Cuban leader” held in “high esteem” internationally.
Mao said Beijing had taken note of Cuba’s president and foreign minister, who branded the US move a “despicable political farce.”
“We stand against abusing judicial means and exerting pressure on Cuba, and firmly support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and opposing external interference,” she said.
She called on Washington to lift the blockade and all other coercive measures against Cuba without delay, and to stop infringing on the Cuban people’s rights to survival and development.
Her comments came after a Florida court issued an arrest warrant for Castro over the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft flown by Brothers to the Rescue, a Miami-based Cuban exile group. Four people were killed.
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday that Castro faces a charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the case. Castro, who governed Cuba from 2008 to 2018, was also indicted by US federal authorities in May over the same incident.
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