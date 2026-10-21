Armed Groups Launch Explosive Drones at Syrian Security Posts
(MENAFN) Armed groups targeted internal security installations in Syria’s southern Suwayda province with drones carrying explosives late Tuesday, according to reports from Syrian media.
The attacks struck security positions in the province’s western countryside, with the assailants described in reports as “outlaws,” citing a security source.
No casualties or material damage had been reported immediately after the incident, while Syria’s Interior Ministry had not issued an official statement.
The latest attack follows an earlier incident on Oct. 2, when armed groups reportedly fired at security posts and residential properties in the Mazraa area of western Suwayda.
A previous confrontation in the same area on Aug. 31 left four security personnel injured as they faced armed groups, according to Syrian authorities.
The attacks struck security positions in the province’s western countryside, with the assailants described in reports as “outlaws,” citing a security source.
No casualties or material damage had been reported immediately after the incident, while Syria’s Interior Ministry had not issued an official statement.
The latest attack follows an earlier incident on Oct. 2, when armed groups reportedly fired at security posts and residential properties in the Mazraa area of western Suwayda.
A previous confrontation in the same area on Aug. 31 left four security personnel injured as they faced armed groups, according to Syrian authorities.
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