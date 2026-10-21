UN Warns of Rising Tensions in Kosovo as Political Stalemate Eases
(MENAFN) The United Nations has raised concerns over growing tensions in Kosovo and the surrounding region during the past six months, while noting encouraging signs that the country’s prolonged political deadlock may be coming to an end.
Peter Due, head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), briefed the Security Council on the secretary-general’s latest report, explaining that the document covered developments through Sept. 15 and that he would also address subsequent events.
Discussing the parliamentary elections held in June, Due said: "On 7 June, the people of Kosovo went to the polls for the third time in 16 months. The elections were peaceful and inclusive, but political uncertainty and heightened rhetoric followed."
He stressed the importance of accountability in rebuilding public confidence and renewed calls for cooperation between the authorities in Belgrade and Pristina to bring those responsible for the 2023 attacks in Banjska/Banjske and the 2024 assault on the Iber-Lepenc/Ibar-Lepenac water canal to justice.
Due also welcomed the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as Kosovo’s new president, highlighting her place as the third woman to hold the position.
"Around midnight on 6 October, Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected President of Kosovo, the third woman to serve in this role. I warmly welcome her election."
He noted that political differences are a normal feature of democratic systems but warned that prolonged institutional paralysis can have serious consequences. The establishment of functioning institutions, he added, offers a positive development after an extended period of political uncertainty.
"Political disagreement is part of the fabric of democratic life, but prolonged institutional deadlock carries consequences. The formation of the institutions is therefore encouraging," he added, saying the political deadlock "seems to have been broken."
Peter Due, head of the UN Interim Administration Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), briefed the Security Council on the secretary-general’s latest report, explaining that the document covered developments through Sept. 15 and that he would also address subsequent events.
Discussing the parliamentary elections held in June, Due said: "On 7 June, the people of Kosovo went to the polls for the third time in 16 months. The elections were peaceful and inclusive, but political uncertainty and heightened rhetoric followed."
He stressed the importance of accountability in rebuilding public confidence and renewed calls for cooperation between the authorities in Belgrade and Pristina to bring those responsible for the 2023 attacks in Banjska/Banjske and the 2024 assault on the Iber-Lepenc/Ibar-Lepenac water canal to justice.
Due also welcomed the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as Kosovo’s new president, highlighting her place as the third woman to hold the position.
"Around midnight on 6 October, Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected President of Kosovo, the third woman to serve in this role. I warmly welcome her election."
He noted that political differences are a normal feature of democratic systems but warned that prolonged institutional paralysis can have serious consequences. The establishment of functioning institutions, he added, offers a positive development after an extended period of political uncertainty.
"Political disagreement is part of the fabric of democratic life, but prolonged institutional deadlock carries consequences. The formation of the institutions is therefore encouraging," he added, saying the political deadlock "seems to have been broken."
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