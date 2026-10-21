Netanyahu Seeks Rabbi’s Intervention to Remove Rival from Election Race
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has turned to a prominent rabbi in an effort to convince Amcha Yisrael leader Ofer Winter to abandon his candidacy in the Oct. 27 parliamentary elections, amid fears that his participation could divide support for right-wing parties, according to reports.
Netanyahu reportedly visited the Bnei David pre-military academy in the Eli settlement in the occupied West Bank, where he met Rabbi Eli Sadan alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Religious Zionism party.
The discussions focused on enlisting Sadan’s influence and his close ties with Winter to persuade the party leader to leave the electoral contest, reports indicated.
According to accounts citing sources at the academy, Netanyahu and Smotrich shared recent opinion polls with the rabbi, arguing that the participation of several smaller parties could reduce the number of seats won by the right-wing bloc.
They also maintained that opposition parties had “organized its ranks better” after Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, withdrew from the election race on Monday.
Winter responded in a video released by the newspaper, accusing Netanyahu and Smotrich of attempting to exert pressure on him to step aside.
“The people of Israel want a different kind of politics,” he said.
Netanyahu reportedly visited the Bnei David pre-military academy in the Eli settlement in the occupied West Bank, where he met Rabbi Eli Sadan alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who leads the Religious Zionism party.
The discussions focused on enlisting Sadan’s influence and his close ties with Winter to persuade the party leader to leave the electoral contest, reports indicated.
According to accounts citing sources at the academy, Netanyahu and Smotrich shared recent opinion polls with the rabbi, arguing that the participation of several smaller parties could reduce the number of seats won by the right-wing bloc.
They also maintained that opposition parties had “organized its ranks better” after Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White party, withdrew from the election race on Monday.
Winter responded in a video released by the newspaper, accusing Netanyahu and Smotrich of attempting to exert pressure on him to step aside.
“The people of Israel want a different kind of politics,” he said.
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