North Korea Internet Blackout: Sites Dark Over 24 Hours
(MENAFN) North Korea’s state media and official web portals have been unreachable from outside the country for more than a day, after nearly every website in the nation went offline, a Seoul-based news website covering the country reported Wednesday.
The cause of the nationwide outage is unknown. The disruptions appear to center on North Korea’s “Ryugyong-dong” network, which has traditionally depended on internet service from China Unicom, a Chinese provider, routed through IP addresses tied to the Hong Kong-based network Cenbong.
The failures hit simultaneously on Tuesday. Among the first sites to go dark were the state news agency, two state-run newspapers and an external radio service.
The official information portal Naenara, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, national airline Air Koryo and the DPRK Portal, a directory of official North Korean websites, have been down since the same time. DPRK stands for the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The state news agency’s site returned later Tuesday but was still offline for 19 of the 24 hours after the outage began. The other sites stayed down almost continuously, with only brief connectivity on Wednesday morning that added up to roughly 10 minutes.
Pyongyang’s Silibank SMTP email server has also been offline since Tuesday morning, with just one five-minute window of connectivity on Wednesday morning.
North Korea does have fallback options. Russian telecommunications company TransTeleCom has served as an alternative internet provider since 2017, and since 2023 both Chinese and Russian services have sent traffic through a secondary Philippines-based network that supplements Ryugyong-dong. Even so, connectivity has been stalled for more than 24 hours.
The cause of the nationwide outage is unknown. The disruptions appear to center on North Korea’s “Ryugyong-dong” network, which has traditionally depended on internet service from China Unicom, a Chinese provider, routed through IP addresses tied to the Hong Kong-based network Cenbong.
The failures hit simultaneously on Tuesday. Among the first sites to go dark were the state news agency, two state-run newspapers and an external radio service.
The official information portal Naenara, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, national airline Air Koryo and the DPRK Portal, a directory of official North Korean websites, have been down since the same time. DPRK stands for the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The state news agency’s site returned later Tuesday but was still offline for 19 of the 24 hours after the outage began. The other sites stayed down almost continuously, with only brief connectivity on Wednesday morning that added up to roughly 10 minutes.
Pyongyang’s Silibank SMTP email server has also been offline since Tuesday morning, with just one five-minute window of connectivity on Wednesday morning.
North Korea does have fallback options. Russian telecommunications company TransTeleCom has served as an alternative internet provider since 2017, and since 2023 both Chinese and Russian services have sent traffic through a secondary Philippines-based network that supplements Ryugyong-dong. Even so, connectivity has been stalled for more than 24 hours.
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