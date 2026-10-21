Lavrov Says Russia Will Review US Offers Without Political Concessions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow is prepared to examine proposals from US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner but will not compromise its political positions in exchange for an agreement.
Addressing university graduates who had recently entered Russia’s diplomatic service, Lavrov explained that any American proposals would be evaluated according to their potential economic and financial advantages for Russia.
“We shall see what they propose. If they offer something that is economically and financially advantageous to us, then why not?” he said.
Lavrov emphasized that any prospective deal must not require Moscow to make political concessions or depend on expectations of political support in international affairs.
“We must rely solely on ourselves,” he added.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend certain major sanctions targeting Russia, Lavrov said Washington had not entirely ruled out tariffs but had suggested that imposing broad duties would not serve US interests under current circumstances.
He argued that Washington was seeking to prevent a severe disruption in international energy markets ahead of upcoming elections, which could explain its willingness to allow Russian diesel fuel supplies to continue.
“What they need right now (though he didn’t explicitly say it, everyone understands) is to ensure that global energy markets don’t spiral into a deep crisis ahead of the elections. And so, they are fine with Russian diesel fuel continuing to be supplied,” he said.
Addressing university graduates who had recently entered Russia’s diplomatic service, Lavrov explained that any American proposals would be evaluated according to their potential economic and financial advantages for Russia.
“We shall see what they propose. If they offer something that is economically and financially advantageous to us, then why not?” he said.
Lavrov emphasized that any prospective deal must not require Moscow to make political concessions or depend on expectations of political support in international affairs.
“We must rely solely on ourselves,” he added.
Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend certain major sanctions targeting Russia, Lavrov said Washington had not entirely ruled out tariffs but had suggested that imposing broad duties would not serve US interests under current circumstances.
He argued that Washington was seeking to prevent a severe disruption in international energy markets ahead of upcoming elections, which could explain its willingness to allow Russian diesel fuel supplies to continue.
“What they need right now (though he didn’t explicitly say it, everyone understands) is to ensure that global energy markets don’t spiral into a deep crisis ahead of the elections. And so, they are fine with Russian diesel fuel continuing to be supplied,” he said.
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