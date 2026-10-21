Pancakeswap TVL Surpasses $380M Ahead Of Fee Overhaul Vote

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) PancakeSwap's TVL has jumped nearly 19% in a week, rising by roughly $380 million as the decentralized exchange prepares for a governance-driven change to how it routes trading fees to liquidity providers. According to DeFiLlama, PancakeSwap's total value locked reached about $2.4 billion on Wednesday, up from approximately $2.02 billion on Oct. 14.

The increase was especially pronounced in PancakeSwap V3 liquidity pools, where TVL climbed to around $739 million from about $336 million over the same period-suggesting that liquidity providers have been reallocating toward the pools most directly affected by the upcoming fee proposal.

PancakeSwap TVL rose to about $2.4 billion on Wednesday, up from roughly $2.02 billion on Oct. 14, per DeFiLlama. V3 pool TVL more than doubled over the week, reaching approximately $739 million. A governance vote on“The Flip” would raise liquidity providers' fee share on V3 and Infinity pools to 88%. The proposal also calls for gradually cutting daily CAKE emissions by about 69%, from 22,500 to 7,000 tokens. On BNB Chain, PancakeSwap generated about $4.67 billion in DEX volume over the past seven days-about 71% of the chain's total.

Key takeawaysTVL growth lines up with a fee redistribution proposal

The TVL expansion coincided with PancakeSwap opening a governance vote for a proposal titled“The Flip.” The plan would increase liquidity providers' share of swap fees specifically on PancakeSwap's V3 and Infinity pools, lifting it to 88% from the 66% to 68% range on most pools.

For investors and liquidity providers, the timing matters. Fee distribution is a direct driver of expected returns in liquidity provision strategies, and the fact that TVL growth concentrated in V3 pools suggests participants may be positioning ahead of-rather than only reacting after-the governance outcome.

The proposal also targets token emissions. It would gradually reduce daily CAKE token output by roughly 69%, with the figure moving from 22,500 down to 7,000 tokens. Voting began on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and runs until Oct. 24. If approved, implementation is expected to start in November.

PancakeSwap remains dominant on BNB Chain's DEX activity

Beyond TVL, PancakeSwap continues to be the main venue for decentralized trading on BNB Chain. DeFiLlama data shows PancakeSwap generated approximately $4.67 billion in decentralized exchange trading volume over the past seven days, accounting for about 71% of the network's total DEX volume.

Liquidity distribution mirrors that dominance. PancakeSwap's TVL on BNB Chain totals about $2.33 billion out of roughly $2.40 billion overall, meaning most of its locked assets remain concentrated on its primary network.

Meanwhile, BNB Chain's broader DeFi landscape has also been expanding. DeFiLlama reports that the chain's total DeFi TVL climbed about 8.3% over the past week to $5.84 billion. DEX trading volume surged roughly 40.2% to $6.54 billion, even as stablecoin market capitalization slipped 0.6% to $13.1 billion-an indicator that trading activity can accelerate without stablecoin supply growing at the same pace.

Tokenized equities and onchain trading broaden the use case

BNB Chain's activity is not limited to pure crypto trading. PancakeSwap has been increasing its role in the tokenized equities space, where users can trade representations of traditional assets onchain. The decentralized exchange began supporting Binance 's bStocks in June, enabling onchain trading of tokenized US stocks.

That narrative gained additional momentum after Binance announced on Oct. 15 that bStocks surpassed $1 billion in assets under management, about four months after launch. Binance also said cumulative trading volume for bStocks topped $40 billion and reported that 11.2% of bStocks' value was deployed in DeFi in early October. While these figures do not translate directly into PancakeSwap-specific revenue, they reinforce demand for onchain venues capable of handling tokenized assets-an area where PancakeSwap already has product alignment.

As bStocks adoption expands, decentralized exchanges that can support liquidity and routing for new asset classes may benefit from incremental trading flows-especially if governance changes improve the economics for liquidity providers in the pools where those trades occur.

The next few days will be defined by the outcome of“The Flip.” If the vote passes, PancakeSwap's liquidity incentives could shift materially through higher fee shares on V3 and Infinity pools alongside reduced CAKE emissions, and readers should watch how TVL and pool balances respond once the new parameters are implemented in November.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.