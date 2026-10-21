Global Islamic Finance Industry Assets To Reach US$10.5 Trillion By 2030 As Adoption Broadens

LSEG, in collaboration with the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) ( ), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, today announced the results of the 2026 edition of the Islamic Finance Development Report at the Kuala Lumpur Islamic Finance Forum (KLIFF) in Malaysia.

Key findings of the report include:



The global Islamic finance industry maintained a strong growth trajectory in 2025, with total assets reaching US$6.5 trillion, up 9% year-on-year. Growth was supported by the continued expansion in Islamic banking, record sukuk issuance, strong Islamic fund performance, and new regulatory frameworks.

Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Pakistan retained their positions as the world's most developed Islamic finance markets. These countries continued to benefit from comprehensive regulation, strong institutional development, active financial markets, and well-established knowledge ecosystems. Several markets recorded notable gains in performance, including Türkiye, Tanzania, Kenya, Benin, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, highlighting the growing momentum across both established and emerging Islamic finance markets.

The report also identified several structural trends that are shaping the industry's development. Regulatory reforms and stronger market infrastructure are supporting growth beyond core markets, particularly across Africa and Central Asia. Sustainability guidelines are increasingly prioritised, although activity remains concentrated in developed markets. Digitalisation is also advancing, with FinTech, open banking, and tokenised sukuk influencing financing, issuance, and settlement while widening access to financial products. However, talent development is lagging industry expansion, emphasising the need for stronger specialist education.

Khalid Khalafalla, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ICD, said:“For ICD, these developments reinforce the importance of ensuring that Islamic finance serves as a practical instrument for inclusive and sustainable economic transformation. ICD remains committed to advancing private-sector development across its member countries through targeted financing and the promotion of Islamic financial solutions.”

Mustafa Adil, Head of Islamic Finance, LSEG, added:“Looking ahead, global Islamic finance assets are projected to exceed US$10.5 trillion by 2030, supported by continued Islamic banking expansion, growing sukuk issuance momentum, emerging-market adoption and demand for sustainable and digital financial solutions.”

The report draws on the Islamic Finance Development Indicator (IFDI), a global benchmark that assesses the development of the Islamic finance industry across 140 countries through five key areas, Financial Performance, Governance, Sustainability, Awareness, and Knowledge. It provides a holistic view of the global Islamic finance landscape, measuring progress in alignment with Islamic principles and supporting stakeholders in identifying opportunities for growth and reform.

Read full report: Link ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD).

Note to Editors:



LSEG Press Office

Tarek Fleihan / Connor Tree

External Communications

+44 (0)20 7797 1222

...

Media Contact: ...

About LSEG:

LSEG creates opportunity across the global economy. We unlock the power of markets for customers all over the world.

Through our open ecosystem of markets infrastructure and data solutions, we partner with our customers at every stage of trading – to make accessing and deploying capital simpler, faster and more effective.

Our insights bring clarity to complexity, and our critical services ensure resilience and stability. We enable our customers to act with confidence and conviction, with trust and integrity at the heart of everything we do.

Backed by more than three centuries of experience, we are at the forefront of change and market innovation. Our exceptional people collaborate across borders and disciplines, delivering excellence and putting our customers first. We reimagine the way our industry works and operates – and with our deep expertise, global scale and trusted partnerships, we turn ideas into reality.

From scaling new technologies to shaping new markets, LSEG is driving the transformation of global finance. We move the financial system forward every day – to make more possible for our customers.

LSEG. Make more possible.

About ICD:

The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) is a multilateral development finance institution and member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. Established in November 1999 and headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, ICD supports economic development in its 56 member countries by providing financial assistance to private sector projects in accordance with Shariah principles. With an authorized capital of USD 4.0 billion and more than 25 years of operational excellence, ICD complements IsDB's activities by promoting capital market development, best management practices, and enhancing the role of market economies. ICD holds strong credit ratings of A2 by Moody's, A+ by Fitch, and A by S&P. For more information, visit and follow ICD on X (@icd_ps), LinkedIn (@icdps), Facebook (@icdps), and YouTube (@icdps).