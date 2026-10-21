Members Of Parliament (Mps) Call For Disbandment Of Leaders Of Uganda Human Rights Commission

Parliament has called for the disbandment of the current leadership of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) following findings of alleged misconduct, mismanagement and a breakdown in relations that has paralysed the institution.

The recommendation was contained in reports of the Committees on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and that of Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE).

The two reports were presented by chairpersons, Hon. John Teira and Hon. Muwada Nkunyingi respectively.

The Committee on Legal and Parliamentary Affairs cited failed reconciliation efforts between the Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya and three commissioners, failure to hold regular meetings and tribunals, improper dismissal of complaints and alleged financial mismanagement.

The report presented on Tuesday, 21 October 2026 revealed that Wangadya solely terminated more than 215 complaints between January 2023 and March 2026 without the Commission sitting. Some cases had reportedly been pending for more than 10 years.

The committee said the practice undermined natural justice and the commission's quasi-judicial mandate.

It also noted that the last tribunal session was held in November 2025 leaving complainants without a forum to have their cases determined.

It recommended establishing substantive human rights tribunals, reinstating complaints dismissed without due process and ensuring that decisions on complaints are made through the tribunals.

The report further called on the Inspectorate of Government to investigate allegations of financial misconduct, abuse of office and maladministration raised by three commissioners in a March 2026 petition. It also recommended an audit of the commission's finances by the Auditor General.

Commissioners Jacklet Atuhaire Rwabukurukuru and Simeo Nsubuga were cited over their participation in elective and partisan politics while in office.

During the debate, Muwada Nkunyingi moved an amendment recommending the disbandment of the current leadership and appointment of a new team, which was adopted by the House.

“We must conclude every inquiry with an observation and recommendation,” he said.

His amendment followed a proposal by Gomba West MP, Hon. Robina Rwakoojo to leave the decision on disbandment to the appointing authority by inserting the word“may”. Her proposal was not adopted.

Kassanda County North MP, Hon. Patrick Oshabe criticised the commissioners for focusing on material benefits rather than service delivery.

“It is unfortunate that the fight at the commission is about trips, cars and allowances, among others,” he said.

Terego District Woman Representative, Hon. Rose Obigah backed strong measures against the commissioners while Ayivu Division East MP, Hon. William Tiyo said a new team could bring renewed energy.

Ntoroko County MP, Hon. Edson Rugumayo cautioned against dismissing commissioners in the public interest, proposing instead that the appointed commissioners be replaced.

Nyendo-Mukungwe Division MP, Hon. Ssebina Lubowa called for the retention of staff not implicated in the dispute.

The Minister of State for Public Service, Hon. Lydia Wanyoto said that reconciliation efforts had failed.

“Efforts have been made by the Ministry of Public Service but we did not make good progress,” she said.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa cautioned against recommending the dismissal of technical staff who were not involved in the crisis.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.