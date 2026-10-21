Azerbaijan's Azerenergy, World Bank Delegations Hold Meeting
This was reflected in a report by AzerEnergy.
According to the report, the discussion covered the implementation status of the AZURE project, work carried out across various components, results achieved, and planned activities for the upcoming period.
The parties also exchanged views on the integration of large-scale renewable energy projects into Azerbaijan's power grid, as well as the work to be undertaken in this regard. Key topics of the discussion included the expansion of cooperation within the energy sector and potential future partnership opportunities.
Will be updated.
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