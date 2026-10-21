Uzbekistan Explores Water Cooperation With U.S. Firm Aquatech International

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tashkent Mayor Shavkat Umurzakov met with Devesh Sharma, CEO of U.S.-based Aquatech International, to discuss potential cooperation on modernizing the Uzbek capital's water infrastructure, including wastewater treatment, water reuse and resource management on October 21 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional government, following a meeting focused on opportunities to improve the efficiency and sustainability of the city's water systems.

The discussions covered the modernization of existing wastewater treatment facilities and the reuse of treated water, as well as the development of stormwater collection and treatment infrastructure using advanced technologies.

Moreover, the parties discussed digital water monitoring, reducing water losses and improving energy efficiency across the water management system.

Investment opportunities were another key focus, with the sides exploring potential financing arrangements, public-private partnerships, long-term operational cooperation and ways to attract private investment.

In addition, the meeting addressed proposals for a technical audit of an existing wastewater treatment facility, the implementation of pilot projects and the development of a long-term strategic partnership in water resource management.

Aquatech International, founded in 1981 and headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, is a global water technology company specializing in water treatment, wastewater recycling, desalination and resource recovery. Its technologies include systems for industrial wastewater treatment, water reuse and desalination, as well as solutions designed to minimize or eliminate liquid waste discharge. Aquatech also provides technologies for recovering critical minerals, including lithium, from industrial processes.