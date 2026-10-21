Frontline Education Introduces The K-12 System Of Intelligent Action, Starting With AI That Is Already Giving Districts Time Back

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Connects people, student and business work with AI to help districts move from insight to action

Wayne, Pa., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education today introduced its System of Intelligent Action, a product strategy to redefine how work gets done in K–12 school districts. Built on the Frontline Platform, it will connect people, student and business solutions so district teams can recognize what needs attention and move the right work forward. The first pieces are already in use: Invoice Agent, Frontline's first AI product for school finance teams, went live for Texas districts on October 15.

Districts rely on technology to manage essential functions, but staff still spend significant time connecting information and coordinating work across systems and departments. Frontline's vision is to bring tasks, context and recommended next steps into one experience so teams can act sooner. The System of Intelligent Action is designed to notice what needs attention, propose the next step and help people act on it.

“District staff spend hours every week stitching information together across systems. That is the work we are going after,” said Joel Sackett, Chief Product Officer at Frontline Education.“Invoice Agent is already doing it for Texas districts, taking a three-minute invoice to under 30 seconds. The System of Intelligent Action takes that same idea across HR, student services and finance, with district staff in control of every decision.”

Some of that work is already underway. In finance, Invoice Agent reads and scores invoices and moves them toward payment, with a person approving before anything posts. In HR, new hires move from hiring into one shared staff record without re-entry, with day-one readiness tracked in one place. In student services, AI workflows gave district staff an estimated 45,700 hours back in September. These are the first steps toward connecting work across People, Student and Business Solutions.

Across all three, the aim is the same: connect the work, data and decisions behind it, so staff spend less time piecing things together and more time serving students. It starts with a single workspace for prioritized work and will grow into coordinated handoffs between teams and faster, better-informed decisions.

AI is a core part of that direction. Frontline plans to use it to surface relevant information, answer questions grounded in trusted guidance and recommend next steps, while district staff remain in control of decisions and actions. The difference is a focus on the work between applications: helping the right people understand what needs to happen and move directly into that work.

Frontline previewed the vision at the American Association of School Personnel Administrators Annual Conference. Frontline Identity, which lets staff sign in once with district credentials to securely access all Frontline applications, and the Shared Workspace, a single place to see work prioritized across connected products and act on it, are in early access, with additional workflow, integration, data and AI capabilities planned to roll out in phases through 2027. Frontline plans to expand Invoice Agent to California in the coming months, with a national rollout to follow.

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About Frontline Education

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, supporting more than 10,000 K-12 organizations nationwide. Our solutions span three key areas - Human Capital Management, Student Solutions and Business Solutions - helping school systems operate efficiently and deliver better outcomes for students and staff.

A part of Roper Technologies (NASDAQ: ROP), Frontline combines long-term stability with a commitment to innovation in K-12 education. We're proud to be recognized with a 2025 Glassdoor Best Places to Work award, reflecting our people-first culture and dedication to those who serve our schools.

CONTACT: Natalie Kay Frontline Education 2158504643...