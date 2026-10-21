Delinea Fastpath Launches MCP Server For AI-Powered Access Governance And Audit Readiness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability delivers fine-grained, cross-application access insights to AI assistants

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans, and machines can do and for how long, today announced Delinea Fastpath MCP Server, a new capability that connects access governance data to the AI assistants teams already use. Using the Model Context Protocol (MCP), finance, IT, audit, and compliance teams can ask natural-language questions and get fine-grained, cross-application answers on access risk, access reviews, and audit readiness, with remediation options in seconds.

When complex ERP security models surface thousands of segregation of duties (SoD) conflicts, finance teams struggle to know where to start, slowing remediation and audit prep. Fastpath MCP Server lets teams query live Fastpath data in plain language, highlighting the most material risks to speed remediation and cut audit prep time. Because connecting to an AI assistant requires no data migration, teams get started quickly, and every answer reflects their environment right now, across every application they've integrated.

"Our customers spend too much of their time turning access data into decisions," said Jason Mitchell, EVP, Product & Technology at Delinea. "Fastpath MCP Server gives that time back. Finance teams and business application owners can ask a question in their own words and get a clear, prioritized answer they can act on, grounded in the same data their auditors already rely on."

Fastpath MCP Server brings this capability to all sides of the organization, delivering value across the following areas:



Faster access analysis and audit prep. Instead of exporting and reconciling spreadsheets, teams move from SoD conflict to remediation plan faster. By asking“Are we ready for our audit?” teams can see which access reviews are open, which reviewers haven't finished, and which SoD risks lack a mitigating control, across every connected system.

Cross-application visibility. Teams can ask about users, roles, access risk, controls, and access reviews across 100+ connected cloud and on-premises applications at once, including Microsoft Dynamics 365, NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, and Workday. Fine-grained risk insight. More than thirty out-of-the-box native connections surface risk down to the lowest securable object, using SoD and sensitive access rulesets built by audit experts for each application's security model and based on the COSO framework and ISACA remediation best practices.



“Getting answers out of our access data used to mean building Excel lookups and stitching data points together by hand,” said Neil Poynton, Director of ERP at Chromalox.“With Fastpath MCP Server, we'll be able to ask a question in plain language and pull together the information held in Delinea Fastpath in a fraction of the time. It's an exciting addition to our solution.”

Fastpath is independently audited under SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2, and the world's leading audit and consulting firms rely on its reports to test IT general controls and the access controls behind financial reporting. Every answer runs in that same audited environment and returns the same governed data, so it starts from the source auditors already test. The capability is read-only and bound to each user's permissions, so a connected AI assistant cannot change anything in Fastpath.

To see a demo of Fastpath MCP Server and learn more, visit .

About Delinea Fastpath

Delinea Fastpath is a leader in application access governance, helping organizations automate governance of human and agentic access across business applications to maintain continuous audit readiness. By automating key IT General Controls, including Segregation of Duties (SoD) risk analysis, Fastpath helps organizations reduce risk, simplify compliance, and strengthen oversight of sensitive applications and data. Organizations can govern access across 100+ cloud and on-premises applications, with more than 30 out-of-the-box native direct connections that enable fine-grained risk analysis down to the lowest securable object.

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security platform that continuously controls what AI agents, humans and machines can do, and for how long. It extends privileged access management from the point of access to the moment of action, using just-in-time authorization to reduce standing privilege across on-premises, multi-cloud and short-lived infrastructure. The platform provides visibility across every identity type, understands the risk each one carries, and preserves context to make access decisions auditable and defensible. Over 9,000 organizations, including two-thirds of the Fortune 100, rely on Delinea. Learn more at .

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