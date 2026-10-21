Constellation Software Inc. Announces Appointment Of Daan Dijkhuizen As Chief AI Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) (“Constellation” or the“Company”) announced today the appointment of Daan Dijkhuizen as its Chief AI Officer and a member of Constellation's leadership team.

Mr. Dijkhuizen is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Topicus Operating Group within Topicus.com Inc., and Managing Partner of VMS Ventures, Constellation's venture arm. Mr. Dijkhuizen will continue in both of those roles alongside his new position as Chief AI Officer.

As the Chief AI Officer for Constellation, Mr. Dijkhuizen will focus primarily on expanding the role of VMS Ventures as Constellation's vehicle for investing in AI-native vertical market software businesses. The role also includes supporting business units across the Constellation group of companies, as those businesses apply AI in their products and internal operations, with appropriate controls for quality, safety and compliance. Mr. Dijkhuizen will also support and encourage the sharing of best practices across Constellation's operating groups.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“CSU”. Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

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