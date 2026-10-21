Santa Ana Bio To Present Preclinical Data On SAB05, A CD40-Targeted Glucocorticoid Antibody-Drug Conjugate, At ACR Convergence 2026
SAB05 delivers a highly potent glucocorticoid to CD40-expressing cells that drive autoimmune and inflammatory disease. The goal is to preserve the powerful effects of glucocorticoids while reducing their systemic exposure that can lead to toxicity.
“For 80 years, physicians have been limited in how they use glucocorticoids due to toxicity associatd with chronic treatment,” said Peter Emtage, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Santa Ana Bio.“We look forward to presenting the in vitro and in vivo data behind the design of SAB05 at ACR Convergence. We believe the molecule can address a number of diseases that are responsive to steroids and CD40 blockade, and do so while limiting systemic toxicity.”
Details of the presentation as follows:
- Title: SAB05, a CD40-Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate of a Highly Potent Glucocorticoid, Delivers Cell-Selective Immunosuppression and Disease Control with Steroid-Sparing Safety in Models of Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disease Abstract Number: 1047 Session: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Translational Models and Mechanisms Poster B Date/Time: Monday, November 9, 2026, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. ET Location: Poster Hall Presenter: Nancy Emtage, Ph.D., Santa Ana Bio
The abstract is available on the ACR Convergence 2026 abstract website
About Santa Ana Bio
Santa Ana Bio is a biotechnology company developing a pipeline of innovative therapeutics that leverage a multi-omics platform to advance precision medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's mission is to improve the lives of patients affected by a wide range of chronic and life-impacting diseases. Santa Ana is advancing a portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to address the biology underlying autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn.
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