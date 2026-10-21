Runitup Creators Earn More Than $63,000 As Trading Passes $2.9M Across Five Chains

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RunItUp, a multichain token launchpad live on Robinhood Chain, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Base and Arc, has passed $2.9 million in trading volume across nearly 30,000 trades. According to platform data as of Oct. 19, 2026, 404 tokens have launched across the five mainnets, 115 creators earn trading fees, and creators have been paid more than $63,000 in total.

$BULLISH launched on Robinhood Chain on Oct. 7 with a 2% buy-and-sell tax, with all of it going to the creator, paying out 0.95 ETH (about $2,300) in its first four hours. Twelve days later, the creator has earned about $32,000, all in ETH. $BULLISH peaked at about $1.4 million market cap and trades around $500,000 today. On BNB Chain, $FLIP launched on Oct. 12 with a 1% tax to its creator, a five-minute anti-sniper window, and a locked exit. It earned about $12,400 in its first day and about $18,400 since.

Taxes paid in ETH, not tokens

Creators using the Advanced launch option pay the same 1% base fee, split evenly between creator and platform, and can add a tax of up to 9% that goes entirely to them. That means up to 95% of all trading fees on a token go to its creator, and as little as 5% to RunItUp.

The creator can split their tax between their own earnings, holder rewards, locked liquidity, and burns. The tax is collected in the trading currency (ETH, WETH, BNB, or USDC) with each trade, never in the token itself. The contract never holds a pile of tokens it later has to sell, and creators are paid in ETH or BNB.

The CEO of RunItUp, said:

"Paying the creator only when they sell their own tokens encourages behavior that harms the communities around those tokens. Paying them when their communities keep trading changes that incentive at the contract level, and creators like $BULLISH's show it works without a token ever needing to go parabolic."

The share set aside for burns buys the token back. A keeper bot buys it back from the pool in small, capped steps so bots can't front-run one large purchase, then sends the tokens to the burn address. The RunItUp team has been watching $OUROBURN on BNB Chain as a live experiment in this. Its creator set a 3.5% tax with 68% going to buyback-and-burn. $OUROBURN never exceeded $65,000 in market cap, yet in 46 automatic buybacks its tax has spent 3.66 BNB (about $2,650) and burned 177.8 million tokens, 20% of the total supply.

An on-chain keeper sends fee payouts automatically roughly every hour, and every payout is a public on-chain transaction. Every token's liquidity is locked permanently at launch and cannot be withdrawn by the creator. Tokens trade in real Uniswap or PancakeSwap pools from the first block, with no bonding curve or graduation step, so they appear on DexScreener and GeckoTerminal from launch.

Standard launches use plain ERC-20 tokens with no owner controls, no mint function, and no blacklist. On standard launches, creators receive 75% of the 1% trading fee, hard-coded in the contract. Taxes and anti-sniper protections run in Uniswap V4 hooks, or PancakeSwap Infinity hooks on BNB Chain, rather than in the token itself.

The CEO of RunItUp, said:

"Liquidity is locked, the contracts are public, and every creator payout and every burn is visible on-chain."

Beyond the web platform, RunItUp offers a Telegram launch bot, a public API for third-party apps, cross-chain bridging, airdrop tools, and interfaces in English, Chinese, and Vietnamese. The platform's contracts are multisig-owned, open source, and verified on block explorers and Sourcify.

About RunItUp

RunItUp is a multichain token launchpad live on Robinhood Chain, BNB Chain, Ethereum, Base, and Arc. Creators launch tokens that trade on Uniswap and PancakeSwap with permanently locked liquidity, are paid trading fees automatically every hour, and, on Advanced launches, can collect taxes in ETH or BNB and use them for buyback-and-burn.

For more information, visit runitup.gg or follow @runitupdotgg on X.

Contact and links

Website:

X: @runitupdotgg

Telegram announcements: t.me/runitup_offical_channel

Community chat: t.me/RunitUpLounge

Press and support: runitup.gg/support

CONTACT: Media contact Runitup Support...