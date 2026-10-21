Alpha Modus Highlights Bitcoin Holdings With Value Exceeding $250 Million*, Potential $225 Million In Additional Cash Proceeds, ARIA Expansion Targeting Over 20,000 Retail Locations And Significant Federal Patent Litigation Milestones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company underscores substantial digital asset holdings, potential $225 million in additional cash capitalization, AI commercialization opportunities targeting over 20,000 retail locations, and an expanding intellectual property enforcement strategy with multibillion-dollar potential

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) (“Alpha Modus” or“the Company”) today provided an update on its digital asset holdings, ARIA, the Adaptive Retail Intelligence Architecture, patent enforcement program and Alpha Cash fintech platform.

The Company's subsidiary, AMOD Tech Pte. Ltd., a Singapore private company limited by shares, holds Bitcoin valued at more than $250 million.* The Company's subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp., is advancing ARIA and a patent enforcement program, while subsidiary Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC oversees Alpha Cash. Management believes each business offers its own opportunity for long-term value creation.

“Alpha Modus today is fundamentally different from the company investors were evaluating just a few months ago,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus.“Alpha Modus has substantially transformed its asset base. Separately, Alpha Modus, Corp. has successfully cleared important federal patent litigation hurdles and is advancing ARIA commercialization. These are tangible developments, each with its own potential to contribute to long-term enterprise value.”

Bitcoin Holdings Exceed $250 Million in Value,* With Warrants That Could Add $225 Million in Cash

On September 30, 2026, Alpha Modus completed a strategic transaction through which its wholly owned subsidiary, AMOD Tech Pte. Ltd., acquired 3,170 Bitcoin in connection with the issuance of approximately 51.6 million shares of common stock and accompanying warrants.

Based on Bitcoin's market price as of October 20, 2026, the holdings represent more than $250 million in gross digital asset value, compared with an original agreed transaction valuation of approximately $225 million.

The transaction also included warrants to purchase an additional 51,621,560 shares, exercisable at $4.36 per share. The warrants are not exercisable on a cashless basis, and if exercised in full for cash under their existing terms, the warrants could provide approximately $225 million in additional gross proceeds to the Company.

“The Company's Bitcoin transaction substantially expanded our asset base. It also established the potential to receive approximately $225 million in additional cash proceeds through warrant exercises. We believe these two components are important to understanding the scale of the transaction and the financial flexibility they could provide,” said Alessi.

ARIA Grocery Beta Moves Ahead With Greer's Markets

Alpha Modus, Corp. is advancing ARIA, its artificial intelligence retail platform, through its strategic relationship with Circle the Wagons.

Circle the Wagons has identified a targeted pipeline of several hundred independent grocery retailers representing at least 20,000 retail locations, or roughly two-thirds of the U.S. independent grocery market.

Management believes the network represents a substantial opportunity for ARIA in one of the nation's most fragmented retail sectors.

The recently announced beta testing agreement with Greer's Markets, a 29-location grocer, is the first formal milestone in this initiative. Beta setup and baseline data collection is underway and progressing on schedule.

Over the next 9 months, Circle the Wagons intends to engage its identified retail prospects and pursue additional commercial agreements.

“Through Circle the Wagons, Alpha Modus, Corp. is addressing a substantial market with a defined strategy and an established network of prospective retail partners,” said Alessi.“Greer's represents our first beta engagement, with a focus on translating this market opportunity into commercial adoption. We believe ARIA has the potential to become an important AI platform for independent retailers, materially improving operational efficiency and enhancing the customer experience.

Patent Cases Advance After Federal Court Rulings

On September 29 and 30, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas adopted recommendations denying motions to dismiss filed by 7-Eleven, Johnson Controls and Sensormatic Electronics, Lowe's, The Kroger Co. and Creative Realities in patent infringement cases brought by Alpha Modus, Corp. On August 21, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas denied MNTN's motion to dismiss under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The rulings allow the affected cases to advance.

Alpha Modus, Corp. has also identified dozens of additional potential infringement claims that have not yet been filed. Management intends to evaluate them through a phased enforcement strategy that could include licensing arrangements, negotiated resolutions and judicial remedies.

“The approach is deliberate: advance the existing cases and pursue additional opportunities where the facts and economics support doing so. The favorable federal court rulings have reinforced our confidence in the strength of our intellectual property enforcement strategy and our commitment to protecting the technologies we have developed. Management believes the potential scope of the intellectual property portfolio extends well beyond the litigation currently underway,” said Alessi.

Alpha Cash Builds Out Its Partner Program

Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC oversees Alpha Cash, a financial technology platform focused on improving access to modern financial services for underserved and underbanked consumers. The first phase of the Alpha Cash partner portal is complete, and affiliate and reseller agreements are in place.

The portal is designed to give partners a dashboard for commissions and referrals, downloadable QR codes, payout requests and ready-made marketing materials. The team is also developing training programs for corporate and retail partners. Alpha Cash could begin onboarding affiliate partners in the coming weeks, subject to completion of testing and compliance reviews.

Three Businesses, Three Distinct Paths to Value

“AMOD Tech Pte. Ltd., Alpha Modus, Corp., and Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC each represent distinct businesses with significant opportunities for long-term value creation,” concluded Alessi.“AMOD Tech Pte. Ltd. has established a substantial digital asset position with the potential for meaningful additional cash capitalization. Alpha Modus, Corp. continues to advance its AI commercialization strategy and an intellectual property enforcement program with opportunities extending well beyond its current litigation. Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC is building a financial technology business addressing the needs of underserved consumers. Each business has its own assets, strategy, and potential to stand independently. We believe the public markets have yet to recognize the substantial underlying value of these businesses and the assets we have assembled. Our focus is on executing against these opportunities and demonstrating the value we believe we have created for our shareholders.”

* Based on 3,170 Bitcoin and market price of $82,525.80/BTC on October 20, 2026.

About Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD)

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented "closed-loop" retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Corp. and Alpha Modus Financial Services, LLC, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus's expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. ("Alpha Modus") cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

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