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HII Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.41 Per Share


Date: 2026-10-21 08:17:23

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.41 per share, a $0.03 increase over the $1.38 per share dividend paid in each of the prior four quarters. The $1.41 per share dividend will be payable on Dec. 11, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 27, 2026.

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world. With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 45,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:

  • HII on the web:
  • HII on Facebook:
  • HII on X:
  • HII on Instagram:
  • HII on LinkedIn:

Contact:

Brooke Hart (Media)
...
202-264-7108

Christie Thomas (Investors)
...
757-380-2104


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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