EU Seeks to Expand Support for Yemen’s Government
(MENAFN) The European Union is considering additional measures to strengthen its backing for Yemen’s internationally recognized government and remains prepared to assist diplomatic initiatives aimed at restarting substantive political talks, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said Tuesday.
Speaking during a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, France, Kallas said the bloc was assessing options to increase its assistance as Houthi attacks intensify and security conditions across the region deteriorate.
She emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis, confirming that the EU was willing to support mediation efforts to bring the parties back to meaningful negotiations.
"We also stand ready to support all mediation efforts to resume meaningful political negotiations. Escalation will leave everyone worse off," Kallas said.
Kallas called on the parties involved to work toward ending "the Houthi aggression" and urged the group to return to the United Nations-led mediation process.
Turning to maritime security, she highlighted the role of the EU’s Operation Aspides, which has escorted hundreds of commercial ships to safety since being established in response to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
"We have a huge list of companies requesting our support and not enough ships to help all who request it," she said, pointing to a shortage of naval resources that prevents the mission from fulfilling every request for protection.
She underlined that the operation was not designed to participate in the conflict but to safeguard commercial shipping routes and protect European trade interests.
Speaking during a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, France, Kallas said the bloc was assessing options to increase its assistance as Houthi attacks intensify and security conditions across the region deteriorate.
She emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the crisis, confirming that the EU was willing to support mediation efforts to bring the parties back to meaningful negotiations.
"We also stand ready to support all mediation efforts to resume meaningful political negotiations. Escalation will leave everyone worse off," Kallas said.
Kallas called on the parties involved to work toward ending "the Houthi aggression" and urged the group to return to the United Nations-led mediation process.
Turning to maritime security, she highlighted the role of the EU’s Operation Aspides, which has escorted hundreds of commercial ships to safety since being established in response to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
"We have a huge list of companies requesting our support and not enough ships to help all who request it," she said, pointing to a shortage of naval resources that prevents the mission from fulfilling every request for protection.
She underlined that the operation was not designed to participate in the conflict but to safeguard commercial shipping routes and protect European trade interests.
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