ONSCREEN Releases Joytablet 7 To Help Seniors And People With I/DD Live More Independently And Reduce Loneliness

The JoyTablet and JoyFamily Senior Caregiving Apps

Joy, the AI Companion for Seniors

JoyTablet in Photo Gallery mode

Families can turn an existing tablet into a care hub with the award-winning Joy AI companion handling reminders, timers, music and news just by saying "Hey Joy"

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ONSCREEN, Inc. today released JoyTablet 7 and JoyFamily 7, the biggest update yet to its award-winning care platform for older adults. Joy, the AI companion for seniors, listens for the "Hey Joy" wake word, is now animated and expressive, speaks with a remarkably natural voice, and takes on everyday tasks from medication reminders to music. And for the first time, families can set up and manage the entire experience from the updated JoyFamily app, turning any Android tablet or iPad into a dedicated care hub for someone they love.Joy has supported older adults since 2023. In JoyTablet 7, she has an animated face that blinks, turns and speaks, and a voice built on the latest AI voice models. She laughs at a joke and even says "bless you" when she hears a sneeze. The result is a companion that's easy and enjoyable to talk to. That's important because 40% of U.S. adults 45 and older now report being lonely, up from 35% in 2018, according to AARP research. For older adults who spend much of the day alone or feel uncomfortable with technology, Joy offers friendly conversation anytime, just by asking.The biggest change is how older adults reach Joy: they simply say "Hey Joy." There's no need to pick up the tablet, find an app or touch the screen. From across the room, a senior can ask Joy to set a reminder, play a favorite song or check the weather, and Joy responds right away. For people with limited mobility, low vision or unsteady hands, that hands-free access is the difference between technology they avoid and technology they use every day. JoyTablet is among the first senior care apps on Google Play and the App Store to offer an always-ready wake word.Joy is also a far more capable assistant. Just by asking, older adults can:* Set one-time, daily or weekly reminders* Set timers for cooking or medications* Play music and videos, with Safe Search on* Hear local news and the weather* Search the web on any topicA reminder can be as simple as "Every day at 9 a.m., remind me to take my pills" or "Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10, remind me I have physical therapy."The updated ONSCREEN JoyFamily 7 companion app gives family caregivers more control and peace of mind. A family member downloads the app, invites siblings and teenage grandkids, and sets up JoyTablet on any Android tablet or iPad, with step-by-step guidance from start to finish. Once the tablet is plugged in and in kiosk mode, it becomes a simple, dedicated device built entirely around their loved one. Families can reuse a tablet they already own, often last generation's model forgotten in a drawer.New family controls let them shape what their loved one sees every day:* Photo gallery manager: choose which photos appear* Home screen messages: from birthday wishes to daily remindersThese join the features families already rely on, including video calls that answer automatically for approved family members, shared photos and messages, and daily check-ins.JoyTablet also supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). The same simple, voice-first design that helps older adults gives individuals with I/DD more independence: they can ask Joy for their schedule, get reminders for daily routines and medications, play music they love and video call family, without navigating logins, apps or menus. ONSCREEN has co-designed these experiences with I/DD service providers, and that work helped JoyTablet win the 2025 CTA Foundation Innovation Challenge for supporting older adults and people with I/DD."Families want to stay close to the people they love, even from far away, and older adults want to keep up with technology that empowers them and brings them independence," said Costin Tuculescu, CEO and Co-founder of ONSCREEN. "JoyTablet 7 delivers the most capable version of Joy we've ever built, and with JoyFamily 7 any family can have it up and running on a tablet they already own, in minutes."JoyTablet 7 is available now for Android tablets and iPads at . ONSCREEN JoyFamily 7 is available now for iPhone and Android phones; search "ONSCREEN JoyFamily" in the App Store or Google Play. Learn more at .About ONSCREEN, Inc.ONSCREEN is an AgeTech innovator delivering human-centered AI experiences that reduce loneliness, support caregivers and help older adults stay connected. Joy, the award-winning AI companion for older adults, reaches families at home through JoyTablet, JoyTV and JoyCalls, and senior living communities through the JoyLiving Enterprise platform, including JoyReceptionist. ONSCREEN is based in Yorba Linda, California. Learn more at and .

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JoyTablet 7: A New Face, New Voice and New Agentic AI Capabilities

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ONSCREEN Releases JoyTablet 7 to Help Seniors and People With I/DD Live More Independently and Reduce Loneliness News Provided By ONSCREEN, Inc. October 21, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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