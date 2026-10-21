Boxer Property Expands Chicago-Area Portfolio With Management Of 2340 S Arlington Heights Rd

Boxer Property is pleased to announce its latest expansion in the Chicago-area market with the management and leasing takeover of 2340 S Arlington Heights Rd.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boxer Property Expands Chicago-Area Portfolio with Management of 2340 S Arlington Heights RdBoxer Property is pleased to announce its latest expansion in the Chicago-area market with the management and leasing takeover of 2340 S Arlington Heights Rd, an office property located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, with convenient access to major highways and a wide range of dining, retail, and everyday amenities.Located just off I-90 with easy access to I-290, 2340 S Arlington Heights Rd offers a convenient location for businesses and professionals seeking accessibility and nearby amenities. The property is situated close to a variety of dining options, including Jersey Mike's Subs, Cooper's Hawk, Nikko Sushi, Portillo's, MAAX Asian BBQ and Hot Pots, McDonald's, Johnny's Beef, Dunkin' Donuts, and Starbucks.A Convenient Location for Business and Everyday NeedsTenants at 2340 S Arlington Heights Rd benefit from being near a variety of conveniences, including:Easy access to I-90 and I-290Close proximity to Woodfield Mall and a wide range of shopping and dining optionsNearby Meijer Grocery and WalmartConvenient access to several banks, hotels, and local parksA well-connected location within the Arlington Heights business communityAs part of Boxer Property's portfolio, the property will benefit from dedicated property management and maintenance, tailored leasing solutions, and Boxer's experience in managing commercial office environments. The takeover further strengthens Boxer Property's presence in the greater Chicago market and expands its ability to serve businesses throughout the region.About Boxer PropertyBoxer Property has been an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company for over 30 years. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality, and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.

Andy Hilditch

Boxer Property

+1 713-777-7368

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Boxer Property Expands Chicago-Area Portfolio with Management of 2340 S Arlington Heights Rd News Provided By Boxer Property October 21, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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