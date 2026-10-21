Reagan Hospital District Named 2026 Best Of Texas Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BIG LAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reagan Hospital District, the community hospital serving Reagan County and the surrounding area, has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Texas Award. The recognition honors the district's longstanding commitment to providing quality care to residents of all ages, close to home.Reagan Hospital District provides general medical care for inpatients and outpatients, along with being a Level IV Trauma Center for emergency care. Its emergency room is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Hickman Rural Health Clinic offers everyday primary care, and the hospital's in-house laboratory and imaging services help patients receive answers without traveling long distances. The district also offers pharmacy and physical therapy services. For patients who need additional recovery time, the hospital's swing-bed program provides a bridge between hospital care and home.The district places special emphasis on caring for older adults. The Reagan County Care Center provides skilled nursing care, and the Senior Life Solutions program supports the mental health of older patients. Reagan Hospital District has also continued to strengthen its medical team. Dr. James S. Williams brings more than 30 years of experience in emergency and family medicine, and Dr. Zhen Lu recently joined as the district's newest provider. The district's guiding philosophy is reflected in a Helen Keller quote featured on its website:“Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.”“Our community trusts us with their health, and we never take that responsibility lightly,” said a representative of Reagan Hospital District.“This award reflects the dedication of our entire staff, from our emergency room to our clinic and care center. We are honored to serve the families of Reagan County every single day.”As Reagan Hospital District looks to the future, it remains focused on meeting the changing health care needs of Reagan County and the surrounding area. The 2026 Best of Texas Award affirms the district's role as a trusted source of care, and its team looks forward to serving the community for generations to come.Contact InformationCompany Name: Reagan Hospital DistrictPhone: 325-884-2561Email:... |...Address: 1300 North Main Avenue, Big Lake, TX 76932Website: reaganhealthFor more information, click here.

Reagan Hospital District

Reagan Hospital District

+1 325-884-2561

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Reagan Hospital District Named 2026 Best of Texas Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 21, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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