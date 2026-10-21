Art Leaders Gallery & Custom Framing Earns 2026 Best Of Michigan Award

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WEST BLOOMFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Art Leaders Gallery & Custom Framing has been named a 2026 Best of Michigan Award winner, recognizing more than three decades of work connecting collectors, homeowners, and businesses with fine art and museum-quality framing. Since 1992, the West Bloomfield gallery has built its reputation around a collection spanning historical masters, contemporary fine art, local artists and internationally known names.The gallery's custom framing department is central to that reputation. With decades of experience, the team works with high-end artwork, historical works, objects, oversized works, and irregular items requiring careful planning and specialized craftsmanship. Projects are completed in-house using conservation-minded materials and design choices intended to protect the work while complementing its character.“Receiving this award is especially meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us, whether they are selecting their first work of art, framing a family treasure or installing an important collection,” said Candice Gorman, Partner at Art Leaders Gallery & Custom Framing.“Our goal has always been to make fine art and custom framing feel personal, approachable, and handled with the highest level of care.”Art Leaders Gallery also extends that experience beyond the showroom through immersive gallery events, artist appearances, exhibitions and live painting opportunities that bring artists and collectors together. Their white-glove service includes pickup, delivery, and installation for fine art and framing projects, helping clients manage everything from selection to placement.The award supports the gallery's continued commitment to its longtime slogan,“Art Worth Following Since 1992.” Looking ahead, Art Leaders Gallery plans to continue expanding access to distinctive artwork, thoughtful framing, and engaging cultural experiences across Michigan.For more information, click here.

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Art Leaders Gallery & Custom Framing

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Art Leaders Gallery & Custom Framing Earns 2026 Best of Michigan Award News Provided By Storyroad Marketing October 21, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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