Bee Setups Identifies Short-Term Rental Design Trends Shaping Guest Booking Decisions In 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Outdoor living, layered lighting, and dedicated workspaces emerge as the short-term rental design features most influencing guest booking behavior

- John Stevens, Director of Customer Success and Partnerships, Bee SetupsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bee Setups, the nationwide short-term rental (STR) furnishing and design company, has identified several short-term rental design trends shaping guest booking decisions in 2026, based on patterns Bee Setups observes across its nationwide project portfolio. The trends point to a guest base that increasingly evaluates properties on functionality and experience, not just appearance.The observations are qualitative, drawn from the work Bee Setups does designing and furnishing properties across all 50 states, and reflect what Bee Setups sees resonating with guests in listing performance and operator feedback.Outdoor Living as a Booking DriverOutdoor amenities have moved from a nice-to-have to a primary booking driver in many markets. Functional outdoor living spaces, including dining areas, lounge seating, fire features, and well-staged patios, increasingly influence whether a guest selects a property. Operators who treat outdoor space as an extension of the rentable square footage tend to present more competitively."Guests are scrolling listings and pausing on the outdoor shot more than they used to," said John Stevens, Director of Customer Success and Partnerships at Bee Setups. "An empty patio reads as wasted space. A well-designed one reads as a reason to book."Layered Lighting Over Single-Source OverheadsLighting has emerged as one of the most underestimated levers in short-term rental design. Properties that rely on a single overhead fixture per room photograph flatter and feel less inviting than properties with layered lighting that combines ambient, task, and accent sources. The difference is visible in listing photos and felt by guests on arrival.Dedicated Workspaces for the Blended TravelerAs remote and hybrid work persist, dedicated workspaces have become a meaningful differentiator, particularly for properties courting longer stays and traveling professionals. A thoughtfully designed work area widens the guest pool a property can attract.Designing Around These TrendsBee Setups incorporates these observations into its revenue-led design methodology, building each layout around the metrics that drive booking performance. Bee Setups applies the approach across short-term, midterm, and blended strategies, and across property types from studio condos to luxury estates.Bee Setups expects guest expectations to keep rising as the category professionalizes, and views design that anticipates those expectations as central to property performance in vacation rental interior design.About Bee SetupsBee Setups is a nationwide furnishing and design company serving short-term rentals, midterm rentals, and personal residences across all 50 states. The company's in-house design team builds every layout around the three metrics that drive STR revenue: listing click-through rate, average daily rate, and occupancy. Four service packages cover studio condos through luxury estates, with professional photography on the Luxury package. All furniture comes with manufacturer warranty, and financing is available. For more information, visit beesetups.

Leanor D. Aiza

Bee Setups

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Bee Setups Identifies Short-Term Rental Design Trends Shaping Guest Booking Decisions in 2026 News Provided By Bee Setups October 21, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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